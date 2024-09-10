1 driver dead, 1 seriously injured in Euless crash, police say

One person was killed and another injured in a two-vehicle crash in Euless on Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responded to the intersection of East Euless Boulevard and Dickey Drive around 10:15 a.m. after two vehicles collided. The driver of one of the vehicles died at the scene, police said in a social media post.

The person who died will be identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The driver of the second vehicle was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive, according to the post. There were no other occupants in the vehicles.

The multi-agency CRASH investigation unit also responded and will investigate the fatal accident. The eastbound lanes of East Euless Boulevard from South Euless Main Street are closed during the investigation.

