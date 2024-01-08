1 found dead in Bethany home amid heavy police presence
1 found dead in Bethany home amid heavy police presence
1 found dead in Bethany home amid heavy police presence
The woman told police he raped her and forced her to take drugs for years.
The alleged incident occurred at Miner’s Claim restaurant in Silt, Colorado on 6 January
A man was arrested in Leeds, Alabama, on multiple charges after plunging into a Bass Pro aquarium naked.
When the dad confronted the stepfather, the situation turned heated, then violent, police say.
Detectives said there is currently no information to suggest anyone else was involved.
Three individuals wanted for allegedly assaulting officers were tracked down to a ranch in Florida.
Daisy Link is currently awaiting trial on charges of alleged second-degree murder
RCMP are investigating a targeted shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., that left a man hospitalized with critical injuries on Saturday afternoon.It's the third shooting in as many days in the Lower Mainland suburb, about 24 kilometres east of Vancouver, according to police.Coquitlam RCMP received a report of a shooting near Glen Drive and Westwood Street shortly after 4 p.m. PT on Saturday, police said in an evening news release."Responding officers located one man suffering from life-threatening injuri
Vladimir Putin staged a lavish Orthodox Christmas Eve dinner for children of soldiers killed in Ukraine as he attempted to present himself as a caring leader by ordering officials to do more for the country’s troops.
Cyril Gregory Buyanovsky admitted to doing business with the FSB and other sales to Russia as its aviation sector struggles with sanctions.
Law enforcement officials in Florida have increased the reward for information leading to the arrest of the suspected gunman in the deadly Ocala mall shooting that left one person dead two days before Christmas.
Perry High School’s principal was shot multiple times after trying to protect students during the Jan. 4 shooting, authorities said
Former Attorney General Bill Barr argued that the Department of Justice (DOJ) cast its net “far too broadly” on prosecuting rioters involved in the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol. “Well, you know, like everything else the left does, they did, I think, go too far,” Barr told Fox News’ Neil Cavuto on Saturday.…
A controversial New York Times opinion piece that openly speculated this week whether Taylor Swift is a closeted queer person has drawn the ire of the pop superstar’s associates, CNN has learned.
A 17-year-old boy has been charged after a car crashed into a townhouse in North York injuring six people. Toronto police said they were called to the area of Don Mills Road and Sheppard Avenue at 11:58 p.m. on Thursday. In a news release Saturday, investigators said an SUV had collided into the rear of a residential low-rise building. The driver, a 17-year-old boy who cannot be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, reportedly left the roadway, driving onto the sidewalk before crashin
Volodymyr Zelensky, Ukraine’s president, has been warned that the country’s attempts to ban its oldest and most widely supported Christian church would “have dire consequences” for his hopes of EU membership.
Marcos Maldonado, 35, was on a bus headed to Bakersfield when it was stopped by police and he was arrested Thursday. Police identified him through DNA evidence.
Thousands of mourners attended a funeral Saturday for a Pakistani Sunni Muslim cleric gunned down in broad daylight on the outskirts of the capital, Islamabad, police and a spokesman for the cleric's organization said. The funeral of Masoodur Rehman Usmani was held a day after unidentified gunmen shot and killed him and wounded his driver in the neighborhood of Ghauri Town, according to a statement from Islamabad police. No one claimed responsibility for the attack, which is a rare occurrence in this part of Pakistan.
Here's what to know about the night South African Olympic runner Oscar Pistorius shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp more than a decade ago in a Valentine's Day killing that jolted the world and shattered the image of a sports superstar. Pistorius, a world-famous double-amputee sprinter who competed on carbon-fiber blades at the 2012 London Olympics, was released on parole Friday having served nearly nine years in prison for murder. Prosecutors said he killed Steenkamp, a 29-year-old model and reality TV star, intentionally during a late-night argument and then made up the intruder story.
EDMONTON — A man has been discovered dead at a homeless encampment north of Edmonton's downtown, prompting city officials to briefly pause their plans to clear the camp. Police say EMS were conducting wellness checks on residents following a propane tank explosion early Sunday, when they say the man's body was found in a tent. The city says in a news release that the discovery of the body and the tank explosion aren't related, and city spokeswoman Janice Schroeder says there were no injuries rep