1 in hospital after fall at Canada's Wonderland, officials say

A person on a ride at Canada's Wonderland in Vaughan, Ont., was taken to hospital after falling on Thursday afternoon, officials say.

Sgt. Marc Hilliker of York Regional Police said officers responded to a call for someone who "fell in the park." Police attended, determined it to be a medical call and left the scene. Hilliker gave no other details.

Operators of the Swing of the Century reported a "guest injury" at 2:35 p.m., according to Grace Peacock, communications director for Canada's Wonderland.

Peacock said in an email on Thursday that park medical staff and York Regional Paramedic Services responded and the guest was taken to hospital.

"An incident investigation is underway. The safety of our guests and associates is our top priority," Peacock said in the email.

On its website, Canada's Wonderland says the Swing of the Century is "a chair swing family ride with free hanging seats suspended from an elevated, rotating, and slanting tower. Riders will rotate in a circular motion as the tower begins to rise."