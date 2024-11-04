1 hurt, 1 in police custody after incident on Des Moines' southside

CBC

Three and a half years after her daughter's death, a Vancouver Island mother says she has received the validation she has long waited for. The B.C. Coroners Service has reclassified the 2021 death of 18-year-old Samantha Sims-Somerville from an accidental overdose to a homicide — an outcome her mother, Tracy Sims, says she knew to be the truth from the start.On April 9, 2021, Sims-Somerville attended a small gathering in a Victoria residence after being brought there by an acquaintance, accordin