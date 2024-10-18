1 hurt in early morning fire at Arden Arcade mobile home park

Darrell Smith
·1 min read

A fire early Friday at an Arden Arcade mobile home park left one person hurt before firefighters knocked down the blaze.

Metro Fire firefighters called to the blaze just after 2 a.m. at Camellia Gardens Mobile Home Park, 3440 Fulton Ave., found the home engulfed in flame. They had received reports that two people had not been accounted for, Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District officials said.

Crews pulled hose lines into the burning home to quell the blaze and search for the missing residents. One of the residents was found with moderate burns and taken to a nearby hospital. A second resident was found unharmed.

Gusty winds amid a red flag warning overnight threatened to push the flames onto nearby mobile homes, but Metro crews were able to contain the flames to the home.

