1 injured after car crashes into water in Walnut Grove

Durham Regional Police are investigating after a female pedestrian was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle she had just just been riding in as a passenger. Police say the collision happened in Oshawa, near Taunton Road and Mary Street N., on Wednesday afternoon around 4:20 p.m.According to a police news release, the woman had been riding in a vehicle when it came to a stop and she exited. She was then struck by the driver of the vehicle as they drove away. She was taken to a local hospi