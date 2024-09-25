1 injured in East Salinas shooting, no arrests made

CBC

A six-year-old girl who had been missing since Thursday in northern B.C., has been found safe.The child was reported missing at 6 p.m. on Sept. 19 in the community of Southbank, B.C. about 25 kilometres south of Burns Lake and 200 kilometres west of Prince George.News that she had been found was first posted over a live video feed on Facebook.Subsequent video showed dozens of volunteers and searchers cheering as the child was reunited with her mother and taken into an ambulanceIn a statement, RC