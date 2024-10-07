1 injured in shooting at Cleveland Dairy Mart
The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a shooting in front of a Dairy Mart that sent a man to the hospital Sunday evening.
The Cleveland Police Department is investigating a shooting in front of a Dairy Mart that sent a man to the hospital Sunday evening.
The 2003 quadruple murder went unsolved for years before a tip led investigators to the killers
A 15-year-old boy was "stabbed 50 times" and burned alive this week in the southern French city of Marseille in an apparent drug-related killing. A Marseille prosecutor told the press on Sunday that victims and perpetrators of such violence were getting increasingly younger. The southern French city of Marseille was this week shaken by two apparently drug-related killings, including the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was "stabbed 50 times" and burned alive, prosecutors said on Sunday.Marseille,
AJ Hadsell's stepfather continues to maintain his innocence while serving life in prison for her murder
The HMNZS Manawanui ran aground on Saturday night before capsizing on Sunday morning. All 75 people on board the vessel were rescued.
Calvin Buari was sentenced to 50 years in prison in 1995 for two murders he didn’t commit. A former drug dealer, Buari was exonerated and released in 2017 after another man confessed to the killings. But he feels like his redemption story is just beginning.
A man with a lengthy criminal record is back in custody after he stole a cop car Sunday morning, driving it into a park where families and children were gathered, according to the Vancouver Police Department.In a statement released Sunday, VPD said officers were called to the area of East Hastings and Semlin Drive around 10:45 a.m. to assist a woman in distress. As they stepped out to help her, a man got into the unattended police SUV and drove off.The vehicle was then driven onto a field at Tem
Award for the dumbest criminal goes to…
A 14-year-old girl suffered "potentially life-changing" injuries in the attack in London.
A former Minnesota police officer who was convicted of killing a Black motorist when she used her handgun instead of her taser during a traffic stop is out of prison and delivering presentations at law enforcement conferences, stirring up a heated debate over how officers punished for misconduct should atone for their misdeeds. After Kim Potter served her sentence for killing Daunte Wright, she met with the prosecutor who charged her case. Ali saw the presentation as a path toward redemption for police officers who have erred and an opportunity to promote healing in communities already shaken by police misconduct.
A ten-year-old boy has been arrested after he drove a stolen car across a "crowded" school playground. The incident took place on 20 September on a playground in Minneapolis, Minnesota. The boy was arrested on Thursday, according to Minneapolis Police.
The last time Elías Ibarra Mendoza heard his wife’s voice, she was pleading for his help.
A mayor in Tennessee joined other local officials Friday to denounce skepticism and rumors that have swirled around the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) response to the devastation in the southeastern U.S. from Hurricane Helene. Mayor Glenn Jacobs (R), who serves Knox County, Tenn., signaled in a post online that the attacks on the administration…
Less than 10 days after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Florida, the state is bracing for another potentially devastating blow from a hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico, this one a potential Category 3 storm.
Erik and Lyle Menendez spend hours talking to director Alejandro Hartmann from prison in the new Netflix documentary 'The Menendez Brothers,' streaming Oct. 7
Audio of a presumptive death hearing about the four people who were lost at sea during an Alaskan vacation last month has been made public
As the Iran-Israel conflict intensifies, Tehran is roiling the West with a wave of attempted hits and kidnappings against targets in Europe and the United States.
Ian Paterson is serving a 20-year jail sentence after carrying out unnecessary and unapproved procedures on more than 1,000 breast cancer patients.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hurricane Milton quickly intensified Sunday and is on track to become a major hurricane with the Tampa Bay area in its sights, putting Florida on edge and triggering evacuation orders along a coast still reeling from Helene’s devastation.
The reality star decked out her yard for the holiday with pumpkins, mums and a towering skeleton
A week after Hurricane Helene roared through, the smell of death overpowers the cool mountain air over the isolated twisting roads of devastated rural western North Carolina.