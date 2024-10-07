1 injured in shooting at Cleveland Dairy Mart

Associated Press

A former Minnesota police officer who was convicted of killing a Black motorist when she used her handgun instead of her taser during a traffic stop is out of prison and delivering presentations at law enforcement conferences, stirring up a heated debate over how officers punished for misconduct should atone for their misdeeds. After Kim Potter served her sentence for killing Daunte Wright, she met with the prosecutor who charged her case. Ali saw the presentation as a path toward redemption for police officers who have erred and an opportunity to promote healing in communities already shaken by police misconduct.