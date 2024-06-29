1 July changes: tax cuts, Centrelink indexation and everything else coming for 2024-25

As of 1 July, parents will be eligible for 110 days a year of paid parental leave, up 10 days.

The 2024-25 financial year is nigh. Parents, federal politicians and (most) taxpayers are among those who will benefit from regulatory changes that kick in 1 July.

Here’s everything you need to know about the changes.

Stage-three tax cuts

All Australian taxpayers earning up to $190,000 get a tax cut. Low and middle income-earners in the bottom two brackets get a cut from tax rates of 19% and 32.5% to 16% and 30% respectively. The 30% tax bracket will cover those earning up to $135,000 – previously $120,000. The second-highest tax bracket – at 37% – will include income up to $190,000, a $10,000 increase.

Minimum wage increases

The minimum and award wages will increase by 3.75%. It means that those on minimum wage will earn $24.10 per hour (previously $23.23), or $915.90 per week if they work full time.

Superannuation increase

The minimum amount employers must contribute to their employees’ super has risen by 0.5% – from 11% to 11.5%. The before and after tax contribution caps have also increased slightly – they are $30,000 and $120,000 respectively, up from $27,500 and $110,000 in 2023-24.

Paid parental leave

Parents will get 10 more days a year of paid parental leave, with parents now eligible for 110 days a year. The rate of paid parental leave will also increase, in line with the minimum wage, to $915.91 a week.

Vapes banned

It will be illegal for any retailers to sell vapes or vape-related products. However, from 1 October, over-the-counter vapes will be sold at pharmacies – though the exact details are still being ironed out – after a Labor struck a deal with the Greens this week.

Politicians get a pay rise

Federal politicians will receive a pay rise of 3.5%. It means that for the first time, the prime minister’s salary will surpass $600,000, with Anthony Albanese earning $607,471 a year.

Centrelink

Recipients of the age pension, a disability support pension and carer payments will be able to earn more before their payments are reduced. Singles can now earn $212 a fortnight (previously $204) and couples can earn $372 (previously $360). About 1.3 millionhouseholds receiving the family tax benefit and other payments including the newborn supplement and multiple birth allowance will receive higher benefits due to indexation. There will also be increases to multiple birth allowance, newborn supplement, stillborn baby payment and essential medical equipment payments.

NSW night economy reforms

Interstate digital drivers licenses will be recognised in NSW as an evidence of age document, as part of a broader suite of reforms aimed at improving nightlife and the state’s music and cultural sector. Other changes include streamlined processes for liquor license applications and simpler requirements for former alcohol licensees to re-enter the industry.

Passports

It will become more expensive to get a passport, with the cost of adult passports rising from $325 to $374. It will be easier (but also more expensive) to get one in a hurry, with the new Fast Track passport processing service launching 1 July. It will ensure your passport application is processed within five days, which will set you back $100.

Temporary graduate visas

The maximum age to apply for some temporary higher education visas has been reduced from 50 to 35, but British and Hong Kong students people under 50 will still be eligible.

International graduates with temporary visas who have degrees in areas of skill shortages will no longer have their visas extended by two years.

Energy Rebate

All Australian households will receive $300 in energy bill credit, while eligible small businesses will get $325.

Ban on engineered stone

It will be illegal to work with engineered stone – which is 90% crushed stone bound together with resin – commonly used in kitchen and bathroom bench tops. Australia is the first country to ban engineered stone after silicosis cases rose among those involved in its cutting and handling.

Queensland truth-telling and healing inquiry

Queensland’s Truth-telling and Healing Inquiry – which will platform First Nations’ voices and investigate the history of colonisation in Queensland – will begin 1 July. The inquiry is part of the Queensland government’s path to a treaty with First Nations Queenslanders.