1 juvenile injured, another detained after stabbing in Sacramento
According to Sacramento police, officers responded to J Street between Seventh and Eighth streets around 9 p.m. for a stabbing and found a girl injured.
According to Sacramento police, officers responded to J Street between Seventh and Eighth streets around 9 p.m. for a stabbing and found a girl injured.
CBC News has learned that a Central Saanich Police Services (CSPS) officer charged with sexual assault on Tuesday has died.Several police sources say Matthew Ball died by suicide Tuesday.News of his death came one day after the 43-year-old was charged with one count each of sexual assault and breach of trust, following the completion of an investigation by the Vancouver Police Department.Revealing their findings Tuesday, VPD Deputy Chief Fiona Wilson said Ball and another officer, Ryan Johnston,
Three U.K. citizens have been charged in the 2023 beating death of a beloved Owen Sound, Ont., restaurant owner, in a case that had the community up in arms over lack of details released by police during their investigation and the time it was taking to make an arrest.Robert Evans, 24, has been charged with manslaughter and Robert Busby Evans, 47, and Barry Evans, 54, have been charged with accessory after the fact in the Sharif Rahman case, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and city detectives sa
The FBI spoke with the suspect's mother two days before he was identified and apprehended
A Toronto-area man involved in a robbery in April — leading to a high-speed police chase and a deadly wrong-way crash on a busy highway — has been released on probation and warned he may still face "immigration consequences."The fiery, multi-vehicle collision on Highway 401 in Whitby, Ont., which remains under investigation by Ontario's police watchdog, killed four people, including an infant.Manpreet Gill, the sole passenger riding in the cargo van pursued by police, faced 13 charges, including
A Los Angeles-area doctor who was killed in an execution-style shooting last summer was the victim of a hit allegedly orchestrated by his ex-wife, who wept at his memorial, prosecutors claimed Monday. Ahang Kelk, 53, has been charged with murder on suspicion of hiring a hitman to lie in wait for her ex-husband, Hamid Mirshojae, after years of ugly legal battles, according to the Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office. Mirshojae was shot and killed on August 23 while walking from his medical clin
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has granted permission to lawyers for Derek Chauvin to have samples from George Floyd examined as part of the former Minneapolis police officer's efforts to challenge his conviction on a federal civil rights charge stemming from Floyd's death in 2020.
Four years after escaping her marriage, Lobna Yakout learned her ex-husband Karim Selim is the so-called "New Cairo Serial Killer"
Two officers with the Central Saanich Police Service (CSPS) have been arrested and charged with sexual assault after an investigation by Vancouver police, the VPD said Tuesday at a news conference.The Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said that it initiated an investigation at the request of the CSPS on Oct. 28.In an earlier statement, the VPD said that a person came forward with information about two officers who allegedly had "unlawful sexual contact" with a woman they met while on duty.Two of
According to authorities, Lance Rachel, 42, told the boy he would break his jaw. His wife, Kimberly Rachel, was also arrested for failure to report.
Oklahoma death row inmate, Kevin Ray Underwood, 44, is set to be executed Thursday, 18 years after he killed 10-year-old neighbor Jamie Rose Bolin.
The photographer, who has now returned to the US, said she was "unaware" of the media coverage surrounding her disappearance.
Prosecutors allege that Lindsay Clancy committed premeditated murder when she killed her three children in her Duxbury, Mass., home before attempting to die by suicide
Note to self: never eat a slug on a dare.
Police in Georgia have launched a criminal negligence investigation after 12 people were found dead at an Indian restaurant in the country’s ski resort of Gudauri. The victims, who are believed to have worked at the restaurant, were found in dormitories on the restaurant’s second floor, Georgia’s Interior Ministry said in a statement Saturday. While officials have not said what caused the deaths, local media reported that the employees were likely killed by the generators’ fumes.
Five family members including three children were found dead in a home in Utah on Tuesday, and another, age 17, was taken to a hospital with a gunshot wound, police said.
Five youths have been charged with one count of assault each in the case of an alleged targeted attack on a 13-year-old girl in Kelowna.All five were present at the Kelowna courthouse Wednesday afternoon as the charges were read out. Their identities, and the identity of the victim, are protected by a publication ban that covers people under the age of 18. The attack happened Sept. 27 at Boyce-Gyro Beach Park at around 8:30 p.m. and was filmed on video, which circulated on social media. About 30
As a young teen in the 1970s, he was repeatedly sexually abused, in his home and in his own bed, a place where he should have felt safe.Five decades later, he sat in the public gallery of a provincial courtroom in Kentville, N.S., listening to the sentencing hearing for the perpetrator of those crimes — his own older brother.On Tuesday, a judge heard arguments from prosecution and defence lawyers about whether the 75-year-old offender should be sent to prison for sex crimes committed about 50 ye
"when a man threatened me in a email the police said it was 'free speech' and 'nothing they could do.'"
“He had bones protruding from his skin from lack of nutrition,” Detective Jackie Sanchez told the Herald in September.
For more than two decades, the slayings of two UC Davis students stumped law enforcement, until DNA evidence finally led investigators to the 'sweethearts' killer.