1 killed, 3 hurt in ‘fatigued driving’ crash in SE Pierce County, State Patrol says

A 67-year-old woman was killed and three others were hurt in a Saturday afternoon crash on state Route 410, according to the Washington State Patrol.

The cause of the crash was “fatigued driving,” according to a State Patrol statement.

About 5 p.m. Saturday, the 38-year-old driver and three passengers were headed west on state Route 410 at milepost 56.

Troopers say the driver came off the road, struck the trunk of a tree and then hit a second tree before coming to a stop in a ditch.

The 67-year-old woman, a passenger in the vehicle, died at the scene. She was identified as Pratibha Shrivastava, according to the State Patrol.

The driver and two other passengers were hurt and taken to Good Samaritan Hospital in Puyallup.

Following the crash, the road was closed for six hours.