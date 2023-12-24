1 killed, 4 injured in Fort Worth shooting after argument about missing property

One person is dead and four others injured after a shooting in Fort Worth Saturday night, according to police.

Fort Worth police officers responded to the 9300 block of Cynthia Court around 11:15 p.m. Saturday to find one person dead, apparently from being shot. Four other people were wounded and taken to the hospital.

One of the surviving victims is in critical condition while the other three were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators said the shooting happened after an argument in the home about something that was missing.

The argument continued to outside the home where a gunfight involving several people ensued, according to police. Authorities did not say if they’ve made any arrests or if any of the suspected shooters were among the injured.

Investigators are asking anybody with information to contact Detective Reyes at 817-392-4313 or call Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 917-469-8477.