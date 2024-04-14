1 killed, 8 injured in suspected gang shooting at East Dallas party Saturday night

One person was killed and eight others were injured in a shooting at a large party in east Dallas early Sunday morning, according to a news release from police.

Officers were sent to the 4500 block of Collins Avenue around 11:10 p.m. Saturday, where they’d received calls of gunfire at a large party that had moved into the street, according to the release. When police arrived, the shooting stopped and the officers remained nearby to monitor the crowd.

They were still in the area when a few hours later, around 1:35 a.m., shots rang out again, hitting nine people in the crowd, according to police. Seven women and two men were taken to hospitals by Dallas Fire Rescue and in private vehicles.

Coriesha Bradford, 21, died at a hospital, police said in the news release.

The eight other victims, all adults, sustained non-life threatening injuries and are expected to survive, according to the release.

Police believe based on the preliminary investigation that one person started the shootings, but others fired weapons after that, according to the news release. The investigation is ongoing, but detectives believe the shooting involved gangs.

Anybody with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Phillip Wheeler at 214-671-3686, or send an email to Phillip.wheeler@dallaspolice.gov.