1 killed in downtown Salinas shooting

Associated Press

A 21-year-old college student has been charged with first-degree murder after Florida authorities say he drove to his mother’s home and stabbed her multiple times Saturday because “she got on my nerves,” authorities said. Emmanuel Espinoza drove about 165 miles (266 kilometers) from the University of Florida in Gainesville to Frostproof, Florida, for a family event. When he arrived at his mother's, he began stabbing her when she answered the door and then called 911 to confess to the slaying, said Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd.