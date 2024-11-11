1 killed during shooting at sideshow in Monterey County
1 killed during shooting at sideshow in Monterey County
1 killed during shooting at sideshow in Monterey County
Judge Bronwyn Miller encouraged Miami’s state attorney to disqualify a circuit judge who’d thrown prosecutors off a death-penalty case for misconduct.
Brazilian nanny Juliana Peres Magalhães and her boss Brendan Banfield are accused of plotting to kill Brendan’s wife Christine amid a secret affair
Morgan Nick had left her mother's side to catch fireflies with her friends when she vanished
The child was in another room playing video games with headphones on during the fatal altercation
As he was arrested, Sven Halstein, 37, told police he just wanted to "have fun".
Bradley Nelson was diagnosed with cerebral palsy and epilepsy in 2016, and his father, Darren Spreadbury, was convicted of grievous bodily harm in 2018
Authorities said Melonie Ballenger was found on Friday, Nov. 8
An American woman who was traveling in Hungary was killed in Budapest last week allegedly by a man she met on vacation.
'People Magazine Investigates' goes inside the killing of Sherri Malarik, whose body was found inside her minivan outside a parking lot near the family’s Florida home
"I could not understand why the God who supposedly had numbered the hairs on our heads would not show up for these women."
A movie theatre in Scarborough was shot at twice within the span of seven hours overnight, Toronto police say. Duty Insp. Todd Jocko said the first incident happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, with officers responding to a call for a shooting at the Woodside Square Cinemas."Officers arrived on scene and located evidence of gunfire," Jocko told reporters in front of the cinema on Sunday. "Although the theatre was open at the time and there were patrons inside, no injuries were susta
A mother of three Brampton children still relives the horrible feeling she felt almost a decade ago, when she discovered that all her children and her father were killed by an impaired driver. As Noor Ra’fat explains, the woman hopes a new monument will serve as a reminder of the price hundreds of families continue to pay.
Two adults and an infant were killed when a minivan struck the back end of a tractor-trailer Saturday on Highway 401 near Trenton, Ont., police say.The two-vehicle crash happened around 1:15 p.m. west of County Road 40 on the highway's westbound lanes, according to a Sunday news release from Ontario Provincial Police.Three people in the minivan, all from Laval, Que., were killed in the crash, OPP said.A 25-year-old man and a 22-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene, while an eight-mon
Leigh Richardson believes her husband Dennoriss’ death was somehow related to a lawsuit he filed against the local police department earlier this year
HUEHUETOCA, Mexico (AP) — Gunmen opened fire in a bar in central Mexico killing 10 people and injuring 13, local authorities said Sunday.
The Ontario Provincial Police is investigating the death of a person who was found injured at a home in Caledon Saturday night. Officers were called to a home on Deer Ridge Trail, north of Brampton, just before 10 p.m., police said in a news release Sunday. The victim was taken to hospital, where they later died. Police have not yet confirmed the victim's cause of death and have not provided further details about their identity at this time. Police taped off part of the street near a home on Dee
The model’s friends, Jade Parfitt and Erin O’Connor, confirmed her death on Thursday, Nov. 8
As the director of Refugee 613, Louisa Taylor knows better than most what people seeking refuge in Canada are facing. Federal policies have contributed to a surge in asylum seekers in the nation's big cities, including in Ottawa, where they make up 60 per cent of people in emergency shelters. "There are more than 330 people sleeping on mats and cots in community centres, in hockey arenas. The majority of those are newcomers, and many of those newcomers are refugee claimants," Taylor said. "There
It'll pique your interest!
A man who died in Brampton on Saturday following initial reports of a "possible stabbing" was actually shot, Peel police say.Peel Regional Police Const. Tyler Bell said officers and EMS were called to the area of Chadwick Street and Lockwood Road shortly after 3 p.m. for a medical assist call outside of a residence."Preliminary information that was provided to us was that there was a male in the street suffering from serious injuries," Bell said.First responders arrived on scene and started life