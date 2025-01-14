1 killed in head-on Highway 7 crash near Tweed

Ontario Provincial Police say a 61-year-old man from Peterborough was killed in a crash on Highway 7 north of Belleville. The highway was closed for about 11 hours. (Olivier Plante/CBC - image credit)

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say a 61-year-old man from Peterborough was killed in a crash on Highway 7 north of Belleville on Monday morning.

The head-on crash between the victim's car and a transport truck happened just after 10 a.m. around Flinton Road, which is in Hastings County between Kaladar and Madoc.

The victim, who police did not name, was ejected from the car he was driving and pronounced dead at the scene, according to the OPP news release Tuesday morning.

The truck driver wasn't seriously injured, police said. The highway was closed until about 9 p.m.

The crash happened about nine kilometres north of Tweed's core and about 40 kilometres north of Belleville.