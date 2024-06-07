1 killed in Northside Drive homicide

Latest Stories
- Miami Herald
Dad pushes superintendent away from graduating daughter, video shows. He’s charged
The Wisconsin man told police what motivated his actions, news outlets reported
- The Independent
Obnoxious ‘rich kid of instagram’ gets arrested on his father’s boat after drunkenly harassing restaurant staff
‘Talk to my dad. Talk to my dad,’ the influencer can be heard saying as police tried to stop him.
- Associated Press
Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die in a suitcase faces October trial
A Florida woman charged with leaving her boyfriend to die after he was zipped into a suitcase in their home will go on trial in October following a hearing on Friday. An Oct. 7 trial date was set during a court hearing for Sarah Boone in state court in Orlando, almost four years after her arrest. Boone initially told detectives with the Orange County Sheriff's Office that she and her boyfriend, Jorge Torres, had been playing hide and seek in the residence they shared in Winter Park, Florida, when they thought it would be funny for Torres to get into the suitcase.
- ABC News
Judge in Trump hush money trial flags Facebook post claiming juror spoke about case
The judge who oversaw former President Donald Trump’s hush money criminal trial in New York made the parties aware Friday of a post to the court system’s Facebook page. Judge Juan Merchan said the comment, now labeled as one week old, responded to a routine court system notice, posted on May 29, 2024, regarding oral arguments in the Fourth Department of the Appellate Division unrelated to this proceeding.
- CNN
Judge dismisses multiple state charges against Paul Pelosi’s attacker, including attempted murder
A California judge dismissed multiple state charges on Thursday against David DePape, who was sentenced in federal court last month for attacking Paul Pelosi in 2022.
- The New York Times
Alvin Bragg’s Next Decision on Trump Presents a Political Quandary
NEW YORK — Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney, went into former President Donald Trump’s hush-money trial besieged by death threats from extremists, reproval from political commentators for creating a national distraction (“Save the mug shots for Georgia, the handcuffs for Jan. 6,” wrote Peggy Noonan in The Wall Street Journal) and criticism from legal analysts who saw the case as structurally unsound, too quixotic to proceed. The result nevertheless was a guilty verdict on all 34 coun
- The Canadian Press
'A no from me': Ali refuses to hear B.C. murder victim's father ahead of sentencing
VANCOUVER — A man convicted of murdering a 13-year-old Burnaby, B.C., girl has repeatedly told a pre-sentencing hearing that he didn't kill her, after refusing to listen to his interpreter during an impact statement by the girl's father.
- CBC
Girl's killer sentenced to life after father airs grief in court
On the day his daughter was born, the father trembled as he held her tiny ear to his left chest.A nurse told him not to be afraid: "Her daddy's heartbeat would tell her not to be frightened — and that daddy would protect her so she wouldn't cry," the father recalled.He recounted the memory Friday for Ibrahim Ali, the man who killed his daughter when she was just 13 years old, before a judge sentenced Ali to life in prison.The father said he was now a man transformed by grief, torn apart by regre
- CBC
'One of the saddest situations': Neighbours shocked after mother charged in baby's death
WARNING: This story contains distressing details.A 32-year-old Kingston, Ont., mother accused of abandoning her two young children — causing her infant boy to die from neglect in their home — has a history of substance abuse and domestic instability, according to neighbours and a close family source who spoke with CBC News.Child welfare workers and first responders found the siblings last Friday at an apartment building in Kingston's downtown area.Police said the younger of the two — a baby — wa
- People
Teen Was Fatally Shot Protecting Younger Sister Nearly 13 Years Ago, and Suspects Were Just Arrested
Caleb Witty, 17, had been walking home from a street festival with his younger sister
- The Daily Beast
Police Report Reveals Why Dad Shoved Black Superintendent
Video of a high school graduation in Wisconsin has gone viral after a father of a white graduate was seen bum rushing the stage to push the Black superintendent out of the way, with many social media users speculating that racism was the root of the man’s actions.On May 31, Baraboo High School—about an hour outside of Madison and part of the Baraboo School District—held its graduation ceremony in front of a packed gymnasium.“Our mission to engage, challenge, and inspire every student every day i
- Lexington Herald-Leader
KSP searching for missing 8-month-old child after she wasn’t found during welfare check
The family’s child hasn’t seen the 8-month-old since the end of April, according to court documents.
- People
Police Can't Verify Woman's Claims to Be Missing Cherrie Mahan, Say Fingerprints Aren’t a Match
Pennsylvania State Police, who are investigating, say they've yet to have "in person contact" with the woman claiming to be Cherrie Mahan
- The Independent
‘Don’t be naive’: Trump and Dr Phil rip NY felony conviction and say Biden can stop state prosecutions
Dr Phil echoed Trump’s conspiratorial claims about hush money verdict
- CBC
Charges dismissed against Halifax-area teacher accused of sexual assault
Charges against a Halifax-area teacher accused of sexually assaulting a youth three years ago at a high school have been dismissed, after he agreed to a peace bond that forbids him from contacting the complainant.Matthew Douglas Moriarty, 42, appeared briefly Thursday in provincial court in Dartmouth, N.S., on charges of sexual assault and sexual exploitation.Following the court hearing, both the defence and Crown lawyers declined to explain in detail why the case will not head to trial."I would
- CNN
The Gilgo Beach killings suspect’s wife unknowingly helped in his arrest. She’s now filed for divorce
In her more than 27 years of marriage to Rex Heuermann, Asa Ellerup likely did not know about the gruesome double life her husband is accused of living, Suffolk County’s top cop says.
- KameraOne
Terrifying moment huge tornado touches down in Canada
A person captured the terrifying moment a massive tornado touched down in the Canadian village of Edberg on June 3. The huge twister towers into the sky as onlookers watch in awe of its sheer power.
- INSIDER
A drunk Russian soldier killed 7 of his comrades when he threw a grenade into their barracks
Dmitry Lobovikov, a former junior sergeant in the Russian military, said he was drunk when he killed seven soldiers with a grenade.
- The Canadian Press
Trump ally Steve Bannon must surrender to prison by July 1 to start contempt sentence, judge says
WASHINGTON (AP) — Steve Bannon, a longtime ally of former President Donald Trump, must report to prison by July 1 to serve his four-month sentence for defying a subpoena from the House committee that investigated the U.S. Capitol insurrection, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
- CBC
Man charged, $1M in stolen Alberta cars recovered in Nova Scotia
A Nova Scotia man is facing a slew of charges following a year-long police investigation into the trafficking of $1 million worth of stolen cars from Alberta into Nova Scotia.The charges against the 41-year-old man include nine counts of possessing stolen property and fraud over $5,000.Police say the vehicles they recovered were each worth more than $100,000. RCMP Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay told CBC News the targeting of luxury vehicles by thieves is a trend across Canada.He said some of the stolen