1 Killed, Over a Dozen Others Injured in Shooting During Homecoming Week at Alabama University

The incident took place in the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 10, at Tuskegee University

Carol M. Highsmith/Buyenlarge/Getty Tuskegee University in Alabama

One person has been killed and over a dozen others are injured following a shooting at Tuskegee University.

The incident took place during the early morning hours of Sunday, Nov. 10, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said in a news release obtained by PEOPLE. The shooting occurred during the last day of the Alabama university's 100th annual homecoming week.



The person who died was not a student at the university, and their parents have since been notified, the university said in a statement on its website.

"Several others including Tuskegee University students were injured and are receiving treatment at East Alabama Medical Center in Opelika and Baptist South Hospital in Montgomery," the statement continued. Per the ALEA, 16 people total were injured — 12 of them by gunfire.

"Emergency responders, along with campus and local law enforcement, have secured the scene. The Alabama Bureau of Investigations is conducting an active investigation," added the university.



The ALEA said no arrests had been made as of Nov. 10 at 11 a.m. local time.

Tuskegee University did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

On Sunday morning, university president and CEO Dr. Mark Brown addressed the homecoming week attendees during the Convocation, acknowledging the tragic incident that took place.

"I now ask that you would join me in a brief moment of silence as we reflect on the lost soul and the parents, family members and friends that grieve, the concerns of all those parents who have children here, for the safety of their students and our students and faculty who may also grieve at this moment," he said, per CNN.

The day before the shooting, homecoming weekend at Tuskegee University closed out with a parade and football game against Alabama's Miles College. A Mister & Miss Tuskegee Gala, golf outing and homecoming concerts were part of the festivities.

Tuskegee University has since announced that all classes on Monday, Nov. 11, will be canceled. University grief counselors will be available for students in the chapel.

Authorities are asking anyone with information tied to the shooting to submit tips at 1-800-CALL-FBI.

