1 killed in single-vehicle crash on Northwest Loop 820 in Fort Worth, police say

One person was killed in a single-vehicle crash the night of Oct. 11 in northwest Fort Worth, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 7000 block of Northwest Loop 820 around 11:15 p.m. regarding a major accident. The vehicle’s occupant died at the scene, according to police.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will publicly identify the victim. The Traffic Investigation Unit is leading the investigation into the fatal crash, police said.

