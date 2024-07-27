1 man dead after shooting, crash in South Vancouver: police

The scene of a three-vehicle crash is seen in South Vancouver's Sunset neighbourhood after a fatal shooting near the Knight Street Bridge on Friday night. (Shane MacKichan - image credit)

A man was killed after a shooting and a subsequent vehicle crash in South Vancouver on Friday night, police say.

Officers were called just before 9 p.m. PT on Friday to the area of Inverness Street and 63rd Avenue, near the Knight Street Bridge, the Vancouver Police Department (VPD) said in a statement on Saturday.

Two men were shot at in a car, which then collided with two other vehicles, police said.

Hitkaran Johal, 25, died at the scene of the crash, according to police.

Police say a burned-out car was found a few blocks west of the shooting, at East 63rd Avenue and Prince Edward Street. Police say they haven't determined if the car fire is connected to the shooting.

The VPD added that the second man in the car was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After the shooting and crash, a car was set on fire near East 63rd Avenue and Prince Edward Street, a few blocks west, police said.

The VPD are working to determine if the vehicle fire was connected to the fatal shooting, according to the statement.

"Investigators believe this shooting was targeted and there is no ongoing public safety risk at this time."

Anyone with more information is asked to call police at 604-717-2500.

