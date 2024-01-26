Advertisement

1 man dies after ‘industrial incident’ in Providence Village; boil water notice issued

Nicole Lopez
·1 min read

One of two people who were rescued after an industrial accident in Providence Village died Thursday afternoon, Aubrey officials confirmed to Star-Telegram media partner, WFAA-TV.

One of the two rescued men was taken to a hospital in critical condition and the other was in stable condition, Aubrey fire chief Eric Schlotter told WFAA.

The Aubrey Police Department posted an update at 4:50 p.m. on Facebook stating that one of the victims did not survive his injuries.

The medical examiner identified him as 29-year-old Jesus Perez Vasquez, according to WFAA.

Providence Village is in Denton County and is about 51 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

The city of Providence Village said in a social media post Thursday that the town was “experiencing issues at the water tower that will impact water availability.”

Schlotter confirmed the city is without water service as a result of the incident and could not determine when services will be restored, WFAA reported.

A boil water notice was also issued for Providence Village.

Two workers for Acadia were contracted to make improvements to connecting a new water pipeline to their elevated tower in Providence Village, Upper Trinity River Regional Water Services told WFAA.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.