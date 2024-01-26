1 man dies after ‘industrial incident’ in Providence Village; boil water notice issued

One of two people who were rescued after an industrial accident in Providence Village died Thursday afternoon, Aubrey officials confirmed to Star-Telegram media partner, WFAA-TV.

One of the two rescued men was taken to a hospital in critical condition and the other was in stable condition, Aubrey fire chief Eric Schlotter told WFAA.

The Aubrey Police Department posted an update at 4:50 p.m. on Facebook stating that one of the victims did not survive his injuries.

The medical examiner identified him as 29-year-old Jesus Perez Vasquez, according to WFAA.

Providence Village is in Denton County and is about 51 miles northeast of Fort Worth.

The city of Providence Village said in a social media post Thursday that the town was “experiencing issues at the water tower that will impact water availability.”

Schlotter confirmed the city is without water service as a result of the incident and could not determine when services will be restored, WFAA reported.

A boil water notice was also issued for Providence Village.

Two workers for Acadia were contracted to make improvements to connecting a new water pipeline to their elevated tower in Providence Village, Upper Trinity River Regional Water Services told WFAA.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing.