1 man killed, 1 man seriously injured in overnight Toronto shooting

TORONTO — Police say an overnight shooting in Toronto left one man dead and another in hospital.

Toronto police say the two men were shot just before 2 a.m. near Steeles Avenue and Weston Road in North York.

They say one man was taken to a hospital but didn't survive.

A second man was located at a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

There is no suspect information and the investigation is ongoing.

Toronto police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 23, 2023.

The Canadian Press