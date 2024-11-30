The 1 Menu Item Gordon Ramsay Would Never Order

via Associated Press

We might know Gordon Ramsay as a cursing-happy judge of other people’s foods, but the chef and restauranteur can back his criticism up.

He currently holds eight Michelin stars, having earned 18 across his career.

So it’s worth listening when he warns against a menu item, right?

In a 2017 Town & Country interview, the celeb chef shared that there’s a classic entry he’d never order for himself, and which he suggests we avoid too.

Which is?

In the interview, the chef was asked which item he’d never order.

“Ask what yesterday’s soup du jour was before today’s special,” the chef said.

“It may be the case that it’s the soup du month.”

Culinary site Tasting Table agrees, stating that the “soup of the day” is a great way for restaurants to use up old scraps that are likely far from their freshest.

By the way, the Cambridge dictionary explains that “soup of the day” doesn’t mean what most of us think.

“Soup du jour,” which is the French version of the term, doesn’t mean that a soup has been made fresh on that specific day, they explain.

All it means, per their definition, is “the soup that a restaurant is serving on a particular day and that is different from the soup that is available on other days.”

More industry tidbits included avoiding going out to eat on Valentine’s Day as chefs are slammed and asking your server for recommendations.

“Servers tend to taste most of the dishes on the menu and can give you insight to what the chef has added or what locals love,” he told the publication.

“Being on the road, I’ve gotten a lot of great recommendations from servers.”

Anything else to avoid?

In an interview with The Mail Online, the F Word star shared that he’d steer clear of specials under certain circumstances.

“Specials are there to disappear throughout the evening. When they list 10 specials, that’s not special,” he said.

He also advised booking a table for at least three if you’re going out on a couple’s date, so the restaurant doesn’t seat you in a cramped corner (smart).

The chef also said, “We have a fear about talking to sommeliers because you think you’re going to be ripped off. So get the sommelier to come up with a great glass or great bottle and give him a price. And make sure it’s under $30 (£23.50).”

Words to live by...

Related...