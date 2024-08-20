$1 million vehicle destroyed in fire leaving Monterey Car Week
$1 million vehicle destroyed in fire leaving Monterey Car Week
$1 million vehicle destroyed in fire leaving Monterey Car Week
Jake Loy, now 19, lost control of the Honda Civic in March 2022, killing passengers Tyler Johnston, Ian Cannon and Finlay Johns, all 16.
The NHTSA recently announced recalls for 221,058 vehicles. This includes Ford and General Motors vehicles.
An emerging segment of EVs known as extended-range electric vehicles could address range anxiety and the spotty charging network in the US.
A man is dead after a single-vehicle crash on Highway 410 on Saturday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say.In a news release issued Sunday, police say the collision happened at around 6:11 p.m. on Highway 410 southbound, north of Highway 401 westbound, in Mississauga.OPP said a driver in a sedan was traveling south on the highway when the vehicle rolled into a ditch, by the ramp to Highway 401.Multiple people helped police remove the driver from the vehicle and perform life-saving measures, the
The teen's 14-year-old brother, who was not in the car at the time of the crash, had "just started 9th grade" that day, his principal said in a statement
A driver could face a possible murder charge after he allegedly struck and killed an innocent bystander on a sidewalk in Houston early Sunday while attempting to mow down his domestic partner, according to police. The incident unfolded around 3 a.m. after patrol officers in the city's Midtown area responded to what they initially thought was a gunshot and found the mortally injured victim on the sidewalk, Robert Klementich, a spokesperson for the Houston Police Department, said during a news conference. Witnesses, including the alleged intended target, told police the suspect and his domestic partner were involved in an altercation at a nightclub and left the establishment, Klementich said.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says his party would oppose any government intervention in the ongoing labour dispute between Canada's two main rail companies and unions as the deadline to avoid an unprecedented service shutdown approaches.Both the Canadian National Railway and the Canadian Pacific Kansas City remain at loggerheads with the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference union. The union has been demanding better wages and benefits — including better crew scheduling — for workers at both companies.On
One body has been found but six people are still missing after a superyacht carrying mostly British passengers sank in a storm off the coast of Sicily. The British-flagged luxury vessel, named Bayesian, capsized at around 4.30am local time off Palermo, according to ship-tracking site Marine Traffic. It sank with 22 people on board consisting of 12 passengers and a crew of 10, according to the Italian coast guard.
A 36-year-old woman is charged with attempted murder following a motor vehicle collision involving a pedestrian in St. John's.On Friday afternoon, the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary responded to a collision involving a grey Honda Civic and a pedestrian in the area of Golf Avenue at Mount Royal Avenue, according to a news release from the force Monday morning.Police found a man with serious injuries lying in the roadway. The man was taken to the Health Sciences Centre, where he remains in hospit
Buying a car isn't always a get-what-you-pay-for proposition and some brands are notorious for producing vehicles that command high purchase prices or come with supersized long-term costs when...
“I’m a New York City firefighter; that’s what New York City firefighters do,” said George Healy, a 34-year veteran of the FDNY
Given the turbulent economy over the past five years, finding a car that lasts longer than 200,000 miles isn't a matter of pride -- it's a financial planning near-necessity. Thankfully, cars last much...
Cubans across the country have started using Chinese-made electric cars and scooters. They are seen as a more cost-effective mode of transport, as fuel prices remain high and public transport unreliable. To increase the presence of electric vehicles, China's Tianjin Dongxing Industrial, along with Cuban state-owned company Minerva, created Caribbean Electric Vehicles (Vedca), a joint venture that has quickly changed the face of transportation in the capital Havana. Do you have questions about th
Altoona man dies in Friday night motorcycle crash
One man has died and six people are missing after a luxury yacht sank in freak weather conditions off the coast of Sicily. The 56m British-flagged Bayesian was carrying 22 people - 12 passengers and 10 crew - when a heavy storm that created waterspouts over the water struck early on Monday. Fifteen people were rescued and a search operation for those unaccounted for - who include the British tech tycoon Mike Lynch - is ongoing.
Jake Loy admitted causing the deaths of Finlay Johns, Ian Cannon and Tyler Johnston near Dumfries.
Italian officials are searching for the six missing passengers off the coast of Sicily who were believed to be aboard a luxury yacht that was hit by a tornado and sank. Emergency services report one dead, and 15 people rescued, including one child. The boat was anchored about half a mile from the port of Porticello on the Mediterranean island.
Cannes is the start of the official boat show season. If these dozen newbies are anything to go by, the new model year is off to a great start.
The Tesla big-rig crashed into trees and caught fire. Authorities at the scene said air from the blaze was “toxic.”
Danish coachbuilder Kalmar Automotive revealed the 9X9 at The Quail, condensing 40 years of Porsche 911 ideas into one package.