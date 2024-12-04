Our £1-a-month income tax cut is a ‘thank you’ to Scottish workers, says SNP

Scots have been handed an income tax cut worth barely £1 per month by SNP ministers as a pre-election “thank you” for paying hundreds of pounds more each year than workers in England.

Shona Robison, the SNP Finance Secretary, used her Scottish Budget for next year to unveil large spending increases on the NHS and benefits in a package that economists said was partly focused on the May 2026 Holyrood election.

In a direct challenge to Labour, which is hoping to end the SNP’s near two decades in power, she announced an end to the two-child benefit cap, £800 million more for other welfare payments and a record £2 billion rise in the NHS budget.

Ms Robison said she also wanted to use her spending plans for 2025/26 to say a “thank you to those with the broadest shoulders who are paying a little bit more”.

She told MSPs that the income tax salary thresholds at which Scots start paying the 20 per cent basic and 21 per cent intermediate rates will rise by 3.5 per cent in April.

But she said the thresholds for the top three bands – the 42 per cent higher rate, the 45p advanced rate and the 48p top rate – would again be frozen.

This is a stealth tax as middle-income workers will be hit with increased bills in these bands through “fiscal drag” when they get their pay rises in the new year.

As a result, the number of higher rate taxpayers is expected to increase from 494,000 to 554,000, advanced rate from 114,000 to 128,000, and top rate from 40,000 to 46,000.

Overall, the changes will mean that anyone earning more than around £30,000 will pay £14.51 less income tax than in the current financial year – a saving equivalent to £1.21 per month.

They will still pay more tax than if they lived in England, with Scots earning £50,000 paying £1,528 extra and those with £100,000 salaries paying £3,332 more.

The Tories said the cut was an “insult”, with workers getting “next to nothing”, despite the Chancellor handing the Scottish Government an extra £3.4 billion to spend next year.

Rates relief for hospitality firms

In her Budget statement to the Scottish Parliament, Ms Robison told MSPs that higher taxes would generate £1.7 billion more next year “than if we had followed UK policies”.

“So let me say a ‘thank you’ to those with the broadest shoulders who are paying a little bit more,” she said.

“Because they are enabling Scotland to spend more on the things that matter most, protecting and improving our NHS, growing the economy and lifting children out of poverty.”

Ms Robison also announced that the Scottish Government will introduce 40 per cent business rates relief for the majority of hospitality firms.

Although there was no cap on the council tax rises local authorities can impose in 2025, following this year’s controversial freeze, she argued their funding settlement meant large rises were unnecessary.

John Swinney’s minority SNP government needs MSPs from at least one opposition party to back the Scottish Budget, or abstain, to get it through Holyrood.

Ms Robison appealed to them to “vote for it” if they wanted the improvements to services promised by the extra spending.

Craig Hoy, the Scottish Conservatives’ finance spokesman, said the SNP had failed to give workers the ‘game-changing’ tax cut needed - Ken Jack/Getty Images

But Craig Hoy, the Scottish Tories’ Shadow Finance Secretary, said: “The SNP should have reversed their damaging tax rises and put Scotland on a path to greater growth.

“Workers needed a game-changing tax cut, but the SNP gave them next to nothing. Scots will still pay higher bills than their counterparts in the rest of the UK.”

CBI Scotland welcomed a commitment by Ms Robison not to introduce a seventh income tax band – compared to only three in the rest of the UK – or to increase the rates before the May 2026 Scottish Parliament election.

But Tracy Black, the business group’s devolved nations ambassador, added: “The income tax divergence between Scotland and the rest of the UK remains a significant disadvantage for local firms and their ability to compete for highly skilled staff.

“While firms will be relieved to see commitments to no additional bandings, the reality is that the policy remains a handbrake on growth and comes against a background of escalating costs for employers.”

Budget ‘stores up risk’

Sean Cockburn, the chairman of the Chartered Institute of Taxation’s Scottish technical committee, said: “Freezing the higher, advanced and top rate thresholds is likely to mean that fiscal drag brings more people into these bands as wages rise.

“Businesses now face a combination of the impact of income tax divergence on their ability to recruit and retain staff, plus the added costs of the UK-wide decision to increase employer National Insurance contributions and lower the threshold that these start to be paid.”

The respected Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) also warned that official forecasts for how much extra the income tax hikes would generate had been more than halved from more than £1.7 billion to just £800 million.

Economists at the University of Strathclyde’s Fraser of Allander Institute said it was “a Budget with an eye on the election, but storing up risk”.

Joao Sousa, the institute’s deputy director, said the pledge to end the two-child benefit limit might cost £200 million per year and SNP ministers were “hoping this is brought in UK-wide before they have to fund it”. In the meantime, he said, they would “take the moral high ground”.

He also said the business rates relief announcement was “much narrower” than the assistance provided by the UK Government to hospitality firms in England as it only applies to the “smallest premises”, and retail and leisure premises are excluded.

Dr Liz Cameron, chief executive of the Scottish Chambers of Commerce, welcomed the move but warned it would “not fully mitigate the rising costs for many businesses at breaking point”.