1 person confirmed dead after helicopter crashes east of Revelstoke, B.C.

Rescue crews have found the wreckage of a helicopter east of Revelstoke, B.C., on Sunday afternoon. RCMP had earlier told CBC News that they were searching for the chopper in Glacier National Park, pictured here in October 2023. (Parks Canada/Facebook - image credit)

One person has been found dead after their helicopter crashed east of Revelstoke, B.C., near the British Columbia-Alberta border.

The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) confirmed to CBC News that the helicopter, which was travelling from Calgary to Sicamous, B.C., was located at about 12 p.m. PT on Sunday.

Officials lost contact with the helicopter at about 8:40 p.m. PT on Friday, and low visibility conditions meant aerial resources couldn't be properly deployed until Sunday morning.

Ground crews found the helicopter 10 nautical miles (18.5 kilometres) east of Revelstoke, near where its emergency locator transmitter last sent them a ping along Highway 1, according to the JRCC.

"Canadian [search-and-rescue] technicians have now handed over the case to the coroner," said Capt. Pedram Mohyeddin of Maritime Forces Pacific. "Next of kin has been notified."

Mohyeddin said a cause for the crash has not yet been determined. The victim was the sole occupant of the aircraft.

RCMP had earlier told CBC News that crews first received word of the missing private helicopter at about 7 p.m. PT on Friday.

In a short statement on Sunday, RCMP confirmed they found the helicopter at a "crash scene" in Glacier National Park east of Revelstoke.

"The RCMP is working alongside the Transportation Safety Board and the B.C. Coroners Service to determine the cause of this incident," the statement reads.

Revelstoke is a resort community in the Columbia-Shuswap Regional District, located 400 kilometres northeast of Vancouver and 289 kilometres west of Calgary.