1 person in critical condition after shooting in West Sacramento, police say
Officers responded to the shooting reported at the Town House Motel on West Capitol Avenue on Tuesday evening.
Officers responded to the shooting reported at the Town House Motel on West Capitol Avenue on Tuesday evening.
ARUSHA, Tanzania (AP) — Tanzania’s president said Monday that one sample from a remote part of northern Tanzania tested positive for Marburg disease, a highly infectious virus which can be fatal in up to 88% of cases without treatment.
It serves a purpose — but not for the reason you think.
The Public Health Agency of Canada estimates nearly 1,600 people may have been infected with salmonella in connection with mini pastries recall.
The incident occurred in Alabama on Sunday, Jan. 19, according to police
Prince William's wife Princess Kate reportedly moved out of her family home, Adelaide Cottage, during her cancer recovery – why her mother Carole's property was the perfect place to rest
Eliza and Henrietta Huszti, 32 — who are reportedly part of a set of triplets — sent a text to their landlady at the same time they were last seen two weeks ago on Jan. 7
The Duke of Sussex is suing the publisher of The Sun over allegations of unlawful information gathering,
Brenda Andrew and her boyfriend, James Pavatt, were convicted of the 2001 murder of her husband, Rob Andrew
A 39-year-old Winnipeg man says he "got carried away" when he caused over a million dollars in damage to the City of Winnipeg's Deacon Reservoir water treatment plant, after he drove an excavator into vehicles, equipment and buildings in the early morning hours of Sept. 3, 2023."I love my city. I regret what I did," the man said at a hearing in Manitoba provincial court on Monday.The man has pleaded guilty to dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, mischief over $5,000 and assault of a peace off
Nutrition experts share the top foods you should not eat because they contain unhealthy fats, sweeteners, harmful pesticides, lots of sodium, and more.
The children's mother reportedly took the children across the ocean after she stopped taking her medication
People are encouraged to either throw away affected eggs or return them to the store
Authorities allege Christopher Holness Jr. stabbed his own grandmother 13 times before texting a photograph of her body to a family member
The victims have been identified as father Joel Law and his daughter Bryleigh, of Oxford
Manitoba's police watchdog has launched an investigation into the death of a man in RCMP custody.Mounties from the Kamsack, Sask., detachment received a report around 7 p.m. Sunday that a man was missing in the area around Madge Lake, located a short distance away from the Manitoba border, according to a Monday news release from the Independent Investigation Unit of Manitoba.RCMP officers from the western Manitoba detachments of Russell, Roblin, Dauphin and Swan River, as well as conservation of
EDMONTON — Police say they're looking to extradite the alleged ringleader in a series of extortions targeting Edmonton's South Asian community.
President Donald Trump issued a sweeping series of pardons for defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, commuting the sentences of 14 individuals and offering a “a full, complete and unconditional pardon to all other individuals convicted of offenses related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021." The 14 individuals that Trump identified that he was commuting sentences for are those convicted or otherwise charged with engaging in the separate seditious conspiracies mounted by leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to thwart the lawful transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021.
President Trump commuted the sentences of Oath Keepers and Proud Boys leaders convicted of sedition in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack — but Enrique Tarrio, former national chair of the Proud Boys, received a full pardon. Trump commuted the sentences of all Jan. 6 defendants convicted of plotting to forcibly halt the certification…
Gloria Wright, 23, was wanted for first-degree murder and first-degree cruelty to children in connection to the death of her one-year-old son
A U.S. Border Patrol agent was fatally shot Monday on a highway in northern Vermont south of the Canadian border, authorities said.