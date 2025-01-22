1 person in critical condition after shooting in West Sacramento, police say

ABC News

President Donald Trump issued a sweeping series of pardons for defendants charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, commuting the sentences of 14 individuals and offering a “a full, complete and unconditional pardon to all other individuals convicted of offenses related to events that occurred at or near the United States Capitol on January 6, 2021." The 14 individuals that Trump identified that he was commuting sentences for are those convicted or otherwise charged with engaging in the separate seditious conspiracies mounted by leaders of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers to thwart the lawful transfer of power on Jan. 6, 2021.