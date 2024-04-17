1 person in custody following slow-speed chase through West Side suburbs
Police followed the driver for upwards of 90 minutes as he hit speeds of 10 miles per hour.
Erin Ward, 45, was allegedly found inside a car with a 17-year-old student, according to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office
William Brock has been charged with murder for allegedly shooting and killing Loletha Hall outside his house in Ohio on March 25
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two Kansas women who went missing on a trip to pick up children for a birthday party two weeks ago were killed over a custody dispute involving a small group of anti-government Oklahomans who called themselves “God's Misfits,” authorities said Monday. Their vehicle was found along a rural Oklahoma highway just south of the state line, with ample evidence of a bloody confrontation, setting off a two-week effort to secure the children's safety while searching for the women and
The mother told police she wanted her out of her daughter life, according to officials.
A substitute teacher in Omaha accused of sexually assaulting a teenage boy appeared in court for the first time Tuesday.
The neighbor originally entered the home to use the bathroom, police say.
A Las Vegas lawyer and his wife had been in the middle of a contentious battle for custody of her children from a previous marriage when the woman's former father-in-law, also an attorney, fatally shot them last week during a deposition hearing in the case, according to authorities and relatives. The coroner's office in Las Vegas identified the victims as lawyer Dennis Prince and his wife, Ashley. Both were shot multiple times, the coroner's office said, before 77-year-old Joseph Houston shot and killed himself.
He was sentenced to death Monday morning on all four capital murder charges hew was convicted of by Judge David A. Johnson in a courtroom in Phenix City.
Peel Regional Police and the U.S. Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms Bureau say they plan to announce arrests on Wednesday in the theft of roughly $20 million in gold and nearly $2 million US in cash from Toronto's Pearson International Airport.The announcement, to be made at 8:30 a.m. ET in Brampton, will come exactly one year after the incident.CBC News will carry the announcement live.In a news advisory, the law enforcement services said they would reveal "details and arrests made concerning the t
Four members of a rural Iowa family have pleaded not guilty in the abduction and abuse of an 18-year-old relative who had allegedly showed up at a hospital so badly beaten that his brain was bleeding and so malnourished that he weighed just 70 pounds (32 kilograms), according to court documents. Gary Graham Jr., 44; Danielle Graham, 42; Aaron Williams, 20; and a 16-year-old girl, all from Zearing, Iowa, were charged with first-degree kidnapping and willful injury last month. Each have submitted a written plea, the last of which — for Gary Graham Jr. — was filed Monday.
The toddler died from his injuries in the attack on April 15, Duncanville police revealed Monday
The former mayor of a township just outside Cornwall, Ont. — who resigned six months after he was charged with sexual assault and child luring in 2021 — died last month.According to an online obituary, Frank Prevost died of cancer on March 9. He was 56.In the summer of 2021, Ontario Provincial Police accused Prevost, then 53 and the mayor of South Glengarry, of sexually assaulting a man over several years, as well as three counts of child luring stemming from an undercover police operation.He wa
A group of three teens has been arrested for alleged sexual assault in connection with hazing on a hockey team, Manitoba RCMP say.The three are accused of sexual assaults on five victims who were 15 and 16, RCMP said in a news release on Tuesday.The three teens were arrested Monday — two for sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault and forcible confinement, and one for sexual assault and assault, RCMP said in the news release."It's very important for the youth out there or people involved wi
The accused shooter was recorded bragging about the killing while in jail custody, prosecutors said.
The 38-year-old man was arrested on a charge of murder, jail records show.
Four men attending a funeral at a suburban Sydney church were stabbed Monday in the second mass-knifing in the city in three days, authorities said.
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Tuesday questioned whether federal prosecutors went too far in bringing obstruction charges against hundreds of participants in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol riot. But it wasn’t clear how the justices would rule in a case that also could affect the prosecution of former President Donald Trump, who faces the same charge for his efforts to overturn his election loss in 2020. The justices heard arguments over the charge of obstruction of an official proceeding in
Daniel Rounce, 18, was told the murder of 79-year-old Gerald Wickes defied explanation and was a ‘truly wicked’ and pre-planned act.
Four people were arrested and charged with first-degree murder in relation to their disappearance.
A Toronto police officer pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of discreditable conduct, in relation to a series of incidents during the spring and summer of 2017.Const. Richard White had faced seven charges, but six charges — including ones involving theft — were dropped, according to an amended notice of hearing from the Toronto police tribunal.White "failed to keep appropriate notes" in his memo book during a three-month period in 2017, according to the tribunal's notice and a statement of part