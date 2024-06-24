1 person dead, 1 hurt in vehicle crash off SR-905 in Otay Mesa

CBC

A man has been charged with murder after a toddler and mother were killed and two others were injured in what police are calling a targeted shooting inside a Woodbridge home on Friday.York Regional Police Const. Lisa Moskaluk identified those killed as two-year-old Marcus Vu, and his mother, 40-year-old Thi Trang Do."I have a two-year-old child that is just two months older than this child," Moskaluk said in an interview Saturday. "So I can imagine the way that our community must feel and the pe