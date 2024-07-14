1 person dead after crash in Surrey, B.C.: RCMP

RCMP say one person was killed after a two-vehicle collision in Surrey, B.C., on Sunday morning.

Police say they received a report of a crash at the intersection of 144 Street and 62 Avenue just before 4:40 a.m. PT on Sunday.

Photos of the crash show two sedans with significant damage along the road.

Police say that, despite lifesaving efforts, one person was declared dead on the scene.

They did not provide an exact cause of the crash in a statement, but said that investigators were looking into the exact cause on Sunday morning.

144 Street was closed between 63A Avenue and 61A Avenue on Sunday morning, with drivers warned to expect "significant delays."

RCMP told CBC News in an email that they expected the road to be closed until at least 3 p.m. on Sunday.

Police are asking for anyone with more information on the crash, including dashcam video, to contact them at 604-599-0502.