1 person dead after fire in downtown Calgary

One person was found dead Friday after a fire in a seven-floor residential building in the 800 block of Sixth Street S.E. (Ose Irete/CBC - image credit)

One person is dead following a fire in downtown Calgary.

At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Friday, the Calgary Fire Department received multiple 911 calls about a fire in a suite on the fourth floor of a seven-storey residential building in the 800 block of Sixth Street S.E.

Carol Henke, the public information officer with the fire department, said one resident was found dead by fire crews within the suite where the fire originated, and one person in the neighbouring suite was injured and was taken to hospital.

Henke said one caller reported hearing an explosion, and at least 50 people were evacuated from the building.

The Calgary Police Service's arson unit was called in.

"Any time there is a fatality, serious injury or large dollar loss, the CPS arson detectives work with our fire investigators, and that is protocol," said Henke.

"It doesn't mean that we believe anything suspicious happened."