1 person hospitalized in 4-car crash on SR-15
One person was taken to the hospital following a multi-vehicle wreck on SR-15 in San Diego's Mount Hope area.
Shasta County took girl’s goat; her family took them to court and settled for $300,000.
David, Bobbi Jo and Edward Baynard were convicted of the murder of 14-year-old Heather Baynard
The "Dawson's Creek" actor said he's been "privately dealing with this diagnosis and have been taking steps to resolve it."
"I hope that one person sees this, gets a colonoscopy, or goes to the doctor for something they've been putting off, and it saves them."
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A lawyer for Elon Musk's political action committee told a judge in Philadelphia on Monday that so-called “winners” of his $1 million-a-day voter sweepstakes in swing states are not chosen by chance but are instead chosen to be paid “spokespeople” for the group.
Junior Edwards, 37 was charged with numerous felonies including, two counts of first-degree murder, home invasion burglary armed with a firearm and endangering the welfare of a child
Sean “Diddy” Combs is asking the court to bar potential witnesses in his criminal case from speaking to the press after a particularly damning interview from a grand jury witness. Lawyers for the disgraced rap mogul had previously filed a motion in late October requesting a sweeping gag order against anyone who could potentially be called to testify. On Sunday, they filed a new motion asking the court to “immediately restrain extrajudicial statements by potential witnesses and their counsel” whi
Sean "Diddy" Combs marks his 55th birthday on Nov. 4 in Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Center while awaiting trial
The man who was criminally charged after he hit several people with his vehicle during a memorial march for residential school survivors in Mission, B.C., won't have to go to jail.On Monday, Richard Albert Manuel, 79, was handed a nine-month conditional sentence in Abbotsford provincial court after being found guilty of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.The conditions include a 12-month driving prohibition and curfew.Manuel drove his blue Chevrolet Silverado and hit four marchers on the Lou
"My dad called me gay for eating a salad at lunch one time. I was in the first grade."
Nobody does Halloween quite like our favourite stars. Check out these can't-miss costumes from Hollywood's biggest names.
Amnesty International is demanding the release of a university student who it claims was "violently arrested" after stripping off, reportedly in protest against Iran's strict Islamic dress code. The human rights organisation claimed the woman, identified as Ahoo Daryaei, was demonstrating at the "abusive enforcement of compulsory veiling by security officials at Tehran's Islamic Azad University". Sky News cannot verify the circumstances of what happened in Iran's capital on Saturday, but footage posted online showed a woman stripped to her underwear and walking outside the campus.
Riley Royal, 28, and Amanda Royal, 24, were arrested months after police found the remains of their 2-year-old daughter, according to a police statement
Sheila Keen-Warren, 61, pleaded guilty to the 1990 murder of Marlene Warren, the woman who was married to the man she was having an affair with
Greg and Lynn McDonald kept quiet about their son’s sexuality for years as they struggled to reconcile their faith with their love for their child. Now, after a long and emotional journey, they are speaking out
Three people are under arrest after violent protests, including one outside a Hindu temple in Brampton. As Catherine McDonald reports, leaders are denouncing the violence which experts say is a result of rising tensions between the Canadian and Indian governments.
David Swift is facing a second trial related to her late wife Karen Swift's 2011 murder
A father accused of killing Sara Sharif attempted CPR on his daughter, the Old Bailey has heard.
Reviewing PEOPLE's own archives and court documents, PEOPLE retells the story of Missy Avila's 1985 murder, which hit even closer to home than anyone realized
Four of them collapsed in court due to exhaustion before they could enter a plea.