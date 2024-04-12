1 person hospitalized after shooting at Wilmer Hutchins High School in Dallas

One person was injured and transported to a hospital after “an active shooter” incident at Wilmer Hutchins High School in Dallas on Friday morning, authorities said.

Dallas Fire-Rescue units were dispatched to the school at 5520 Langdon Road at 10:36 a.m. in response to a “confirmed active shooter incident,” a DFR spokesperson said.

A suspect reportedly is in custody.

This is a developing story.