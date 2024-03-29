1 person killed, 3 critically injured in single-vehicle crash on U.S. 169

One person was killed and three others were critically injured in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. 169 on Friday morning, Kansas City police police said.

The crash occurred shortly before 9 a.m. on the U.S. highway 169 near Englewood Road. A silver Hyundai Elantra had been speeding south on the highway, and the driver “for unknown reasons was passing cars on the shoulder and splitting the two lanes of travel, passing on the center lane line,” officer Alayna Gonzalez, a spokeswoman for the Kansas City Police Department, said in a statement. The driver lost control of the Elantra, which went off the road, hit a guardrail and turned over.

The four people in the vehicle were not wearing seat belts, and the passenger in the front seat was pronounced dead at the scene, Gonzalez said. The driver and two other passengers were taken to area hospitals with critical injuries.

Lanes going in both directions of U.S. 169 were closed for about three hours.