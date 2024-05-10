1 person pulled from Sacramento house fire
One person was pulled from a burning house on Friday, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
One person was pulled from a burning house on Friday, according to the Sacramento Fire Department.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has become the subject of much bemusement among his Senate GOP colleagues as he has taken a detour from his role as a conservative rabble-rouser to playing the lead on reauthorizing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The Texas senator, long known for stirring up trouble for leadership, has suddenly gone in…
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -A U.S. federal appeals court on Friday upheld the conviction of Steve Bannon, a former top adviser to former President Donald Trump, for defying a subpoena from the congressional panel that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol. The ruling brings Bannon a step closer to serving a four-month prison sentence for contempt of Congress, but he can still mount additional appeals. Bannon was convicted in 2022 of two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress for refusing to turn over documents or testify to the House of Representatives committee that investigated the Capitol riot.
Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh told an Austin judicial conference on Friday that his experience in the George W. Bush administration has made him more skeptical of presidential assertions of regulatory power.
Congressman Scott Perry also pushed the ‘replacement theory’ – the baseless conspiracy theory that white people are slowly being replaced by minorities and immigrants
WASHINGTON (AP) — The big U.S. aid package for Ukraine and other allies that President Joe Biden signed Wednesday also allows the administration to seize Russian state assets located in the U.S. and use them for the benefit of Kyiv. That could mean another $5 billion in assistance for Ukraine, coming from Russian Central Bank holdings that have already been frozen in the United States. The seizures would be carried out under provisions of the REPO Act, short for the Rebuilding Economic Prosperit
The U.S. announced a new $400 million package of military aid for Ukraine on Friday, as Kyiv struggles to hold off advances by Russian troops in the northeast Kharkiv region. This is the third tranche of aid for Ukraine since Congress passed supplemental funding in late April after months of gridlock. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had warned Thursday that his country was facing “a really difficult situation” in the east, but said a new supply of U.S. weapons was coming and “we will be able to stop them.”
(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian lawmakers voted to dismiss the nation’s powerful infrastructure minister as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy seeks to reassert control over key areas of government.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Pledges to Grow Supercharger Business He Just DecimatedBiden Set to Hit China EVs, Strategic Sectors With TariffsAckman Scolded Over DEI Views at Closed-Door Milken SessionJim Simons, Code Breaker Who Mastered Investing, Dies at 86Apple Apologizes for iPad Pro Ad, Scraps Plan to
The Alberta government wants to give itself new powers to speed its response in managing forest fires, floods, droughts and other emergencies.Bill 21, tabled Wednesday by Public Safety and Emergency Services Minister Mike Ellis, proposes several amendments to the Emergency Management Act and five other pieces of legislation.If passed, the legislation would also move Alberta's fixed provincial election date to Oct. 18, 2027, about five months later than the currently scheduled date of May 31, 202
U.S. President Joe Biden's bid to draw Vietnam closer as a strategic ally clashed with his desire for union workers' votes on Wednesday as trade lawyers sparred over whether the Commerce Department should upgrade the communist-ruled country to market economy status. The move, opposed by U.S. steelmakers, Gulf Coast shrimpers and American honey farmers, but backed by retailers and some other business groups, would reduce the punitive anti-dumping duties set on Vietnamese imports because of its current status as a non-market economy marked by heavy state influence. Vietnam's deepening economic ties to China loomed large in arguments on both sides of the issue at a virtual public hearing hosted by the Commerce Department as part of a review and decision due on July 26.
OTTAWA — The zoning of a St. John's, N.L., property as a watershed area should guide the process of compensating the owners for expropriation of the land, the Supreme Court of Canada has ruled. In a 7-0 decision Friday, the top court said compensation should be assessed based on the limited uses allowed by the zoning, not as if a housing development could have proceeded. Groundwater from the watershed drains toward the Broad Cove River, which is used by St. John's for the city water supply. A fo
OTTAWA — January 23, 2024 A federal judge has deemed the government's application of the Emergencies Act to disperse convoy protests in early 2022 as excessive, citing an infringement on protesters' Charter rights. Federal Court Justice Richard Mosley expressed that, while the protests revealed an unacceptable breakdown of public order, the government's use of the Emergencies Act lacked the qualities of reasonableness, such as justification, transparency, and intelligibility. Mosley emphasized t
A state commission that investigates ethical violations in New York was created unconstitutionally, an appeals court said Thursday in a ruling in favor of former Gov. Andrew Cuomo that targets the watchdog agency’s enforcement powers. Cuomo is fighting in court an attempt by the state Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government to force him to forfeit $5 million he got for writing a book about his administration’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. Cuomo argues the commission lacks authority under the state constitution to prosecute him.
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland visited the Cainsville fire station on Wednesday to highlight the 2024 federal budget’s increased tax credit for volunteer firefighters. The federal government has doubled the tax credit volunteer firefighters can claim, increasing it to $6,000, which could net them an extra $450 a year, Freeland told reporters following a tour of the station. “I know that there are so many families in this community who have that tradition of supporting the community toge
“Any explanation used to justify opposition is nothing more than, you know, an excuse to protect predators,” said Sen. Lauren Arthur, a Kansas City Democrat.
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin has reappointed Mikhail Mishustin as prime minister for the lower house’s approval. Parliament Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said the house, the State Duma, will hold a session later Friday to consider Mishustin’s candidacy. Mishustin’s approval is a mere proforma in the Kremlin-controlled parliament. In line with Russian law, Mishustin, 58, who held the job for the past four years, submitted his Cabinet’s resignation on Tuesday when Putin began his fi
Vice President Harris in a new interview expressed concern that the Supreme Court and its conservative majority could “undo recognized rights” after its 2022 ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. “This court has shown itself to be an activist court,” Harris told The New York Times. “I worry about fundamental freedoms across the board.“ The…
FREDERICTON — Elected councils overseeing francophone school districts in New Brunswick are not immune from being dissolved if they don’t adhere to the province’s policy change affecting LGBTQ+ students, the education minister says. Bill Hogan was asked in the legislature Wednesday why he began steps to dissolve an anglophone school district council that is against applying the new gender identity policy when he has not acted against francophone school districts that also oppose the policy. "If
VICTORIA — British Columbia Premier David Eby said late Wednesday that the province had identified "sophisticated cybersecurity incidents" involving government networks. A government source later said the incidents were related to a directive to all provincial employees early last week that they should immediately change their passwords. That directive had previously been described by B.C.'s Office of the Chief Information Officer as a precaution, in a statement suggesting the government was "ro
Her motion to vacate was, truthfully, an act of desperation. Now it’s all over
STORY: :: China's Xi Jinping is welcomed by Hungarian leaders ::May 9, 2024::Budapest, HungaryXi was welcomed on the tarmac by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban and the two leaders are to meet for talks on Thursday (May 9).Hungary and China, which mark their 75th year of diplomatic relations, are also expected to sign 16 to 18 new cooperation agreements, one of which could be a large-scale infrastructure project within China's huge Belt and Road project, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said at a briefing earlier in the week.Before Hungary, Xi visited France and Serbia.