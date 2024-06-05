1 person suffers critical injuries after crash in Omaha
A crash in Omaha sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries.
A crash in Omaha sent one person to the hospital with critical injuries.
A woman who fatally stabbed a 3-year-old boy sitting in a grocery cart outside an Ohio supermarket attacked him and his mother in less than five seconds before walking away, police said.
Rex Heuermann left his office near the Empire State Building and strolled down a still-bustling Fifth Avenue as the sun set on a hot Thursday evening in Manhattan.
The killing of Yolanda Sanchez comes just hours after a historic landslide victory for Mexico's first woman president.
A Florida man is facing a felony grand theft charge in Broward County after a plucky airline passenger scheduled to fly out of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in March tracked her stolen luggage to the man’s home, according to the probable cause affidavit in the case.
Kaitlyn Coones, then 17, reportedly admitted that she killed her adult boyfriend's mother because she felt the mom disapproved of their relationship
Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, who is serving an 18-month sentence for involuntary manslaughter, made the statement during a recorded prison phone call weeks ago
Madalina Cojocari, 11, went missing in November 2022
Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) announced a “three-pronged approach” Tuesday to go after the justice system following former President Trump’s conviction. The plan, according to Johnson, includes using the appropriations process, legislation brought to the floor and Congress’s oversight authority to take on the Justice Department. “All those things will be happening vigorously, because we have…
Connor Michael Gill was allegedly killed by a 16-year-old who showed up "unannounced" to the victim's sleepover, police say
MANILA, Philippines (AP) — Four police officers assigned in the Philippine capital region have been arrested for kidnapping for ransom that victimized four foreign tourists, officials said Wednesday.
Almost two years to the day after 86-year-old Betty Ann Williams was mauled to death in a dog attack, the owner of the pit bulls appeared in court trying to keep them all from being put down.One of Denis Bagaric's three American Staffordshire terriers has already been destroyed. His lawyer argued Tuesday the remaining two should be spared because there's no proof they were involved."It's a very tragic file, [but] we are not a court of emotions. We are a court of law," Rabie Ahmed told Justice Br
Kinsleigh Welty died in a hospital weighing just 21 lbs.
The alleged organizer of a fatal Mississauga restaurant shooting in 2021 made a man pledge allegiance to ISIS before he told him he ordered two others to "slaughter" the victims, court heard Tuesday. Mikail Aras testified in Superior Court in Brampton that he saw accused gunman Anand Nath at a Mississauga warehouse before and after the May 29, 2021 shooting at Chicken Land that left 25-year-old Naim Akl dead, and four members of his family injured. Aras said Nath had been staying with him for at
DNA tests established the three babies were siblings in April
A retired NASCAR driver and his son were arrested Wednesday and charged along with two other Pennsylvania men for allegedly assaulting police during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, according to the D.C. U.S. Attorney's Office. Tighe Scott, 75, and his son Jarret Scott, 48, face two felony offenses each as well as a multiple misdemeanor offenses for a series of alleged assaults prosecutors say they engaged in outside the Capitol among the pro-Trump mob. Charging documents show the FBI confirmed Tighe Scott's identity in part because a witness told agents he was a retired NASCAR driver.
Officer Gonzalo Zendejas was charged with assault for kicking a teenager in the face during an arrest inside the Glendale Galleria Mall.
The Mayor said that no one wants to see a young girl ‘handled in a way that can seem offensive or abusive’
Kamran Rashid was already a registered sex offender when he attacked his vulnerable victim in her bed.
The security footage is clear. It's the middle of the night. A man pushes a golf cart out of frame. The other, wearing a hoodie and medical mask, follows behind driving another cart as quickly as it will go. In the early hours of April 19, the thieves load 11 carts onto a trailer attached to a heavy-duty pickup truck, then drive away from Settlers; Ghost Golf Club about 20 kilometres northeast of Barrie, Ont. "It's that violation feeling," said David Graham, general manager at Settlers' Ghost, w
DENVER (AP) — A Colorado woman who was seriously injured when a freight train hit the parked police vehicle in which she sat handcuffed has reached an $8.5 million settlement, a lawyer representing two of the involved police officers said Wednesday.