UPDATE 1-Rugby-Saracens beat Exeter to secure double

* Saracens fight back to win 37-34 in Premiership final

* Win secures double after European triumph

* Fourth English title in five years for London club

* Three defeats against Saracens in four finals for Exeter (Adds detail, quotes)

By Mitch Phillips

LONDON, June 1 (Reuters) - Saracens overcame a spirited Exeter challenge to win an all-action English rugby Premiership final 37-34 on Saturday and their fourth domestic championship in five years, completing a second double after they won the European Cup three weeks ago.

Saracens fell behind to a try after 27 seconds and trailed by 11 points early in the second half but, just as they did in their semi-final comeback against Leinster, backed themselves to come through and eventually proved too strong.

England hooker Jamie George settled the issue with his second try three minutes from time as the Londoners underlined their status as the best club side in Europe.

Exeter, appearing in their fourth consecutive final, were in the game for long periods but have now lost three of those four to Saracens.

"It's hard to put it into words," said Saracens' man of the match second row Maro Itoje. "We were working towards this all year and it is a big credit to the staff and the team. It was a squad effort. Every year we have to dig a bit deeper. Exeter are a great side so fair play to them. We have some fantastic leaders in the team who managed to galvanize us and luckily we had enough time to rescue it."

Exeter got off to a dream start as Saracens failed to cleanly collect the kickoff and scrumhalf Nic White scooped up the loose ball to score with 27 seconds on the clock – the fastest-ever try in a Premiership final.

Saracens roared back though, with tries by George and Ben Spencer as Exeter had Henry Slade sin-binned.

Anyone thinking the outsiders would drop their heads, however, do not know Exeter, who finished top of the regular season standings. They re-grouped and pounded the Saracens line and, after another yellow card for Itoje, shoved Dave Ewers over.

Saracens, so used to being in control of the big games, could not get a foothold and it was the Chiefs who struck again as lock Jonny Hill forced his way through. Joe Simmonds then slotted an easy penalty to give Exeter a 22-16 halftime lead.

Saracens dominated possession for the first 15 minutes of the second half but, while they have been used to that gradual turning of the screw earning points, Exeter kept them at bay.

Then Exeter hit back with a try that made a mockery of criticism that they are a one-dimensional team as a great break led to Sam Skinner blasting through then deftly off-loading for Henry Slade to score.

That gave the Devon side an 11-point lead but before they had a chance to enjoy it, Saracens struck back immediately as Liam Williams soared to collect an Owen Farrell kick and score in the corner, Farrell converting to make it a four-point game heading into the final quarter.

The England flyhalf then missed a simple penalty with five minutes remaining but, big-match animal that he is, two minutes later he drilled a kick right into the corner to keep the pressure on. Itoje stole the lineout and George bundled over to settle it.

Exeter showed great spirit to come again and score through Sam Hill but it was too late as the Saracens party had already started.

"They are all new memories," said Saracens captain Brad Barritt looking back at his team's run of seven successive victories in major finals. "For us, each is as special as the other and we know it is a full squad effort. We have used 46 players and in the second half the boys were unbelievable today.

"There is no quick success to anything and we never take opportunities for granted." (Reporting by Mitch Phillips; Editing by Hugh Lawson)