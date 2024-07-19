1 seriously injured after electric bike and car collide in Montréal-Nord

Police capture images from the scene of the collision between an electric bike and a car in Montréal-Nord. (Stephane Gregoire/Radio-Canada - image credit)

An electric bike and a car collided in the Montréal-Nord borough late Thursday night, critically injuring the driver of the electric bike.

Just before midnight, numerous 911 calls reported the collision, which occurred at the corner fo Henri-Bourassa Boulevard and Hébert Avenue.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they found the driver of the electric bike unconscious on the ground.

Paramedics rushed the driver to the hospital. On Friday morning, a Montreal police spokesperson said they were in critical condition and police had not yet identified them.

The driver of the car was in shock, but was not transported to the hospital.

Motorized electric vehicles, including bikes and scooters, have been involved in numerous fatal and serious accidents so far this year.

This week, doctors at the Montreal Children's Hospital issued a plea for stricter rules for electric scooters. They said they had seen multiple serious injuries involving the vehicles, whose drivers were often young.