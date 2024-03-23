1 seriously wounded in Aurora shooting; suspect barricaded inside home
Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded early Saturday morning. Police believe the suspect is barricaded in a home nearby.
The mom is charged with four counts of child neglect.
Photo Illustration by The Daily Beast/Handout Courtesy of Bill and Hillary Clinton AirportBryan Malinowski, the Arkansas airport executive injured in a shootout with federal agents serving a search warrant at his home earlier this week, died Thursday, his employer confirmed.The 53-year-old allegedly opened fire as agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives attempted to serve the warrant at his home in Little Rock shortly after 6 a.m. on Tuesday, with one agent suffering
Ontario's police watchdog says a 25-year-old woman has been injured in a "police-involved" shooting Friday afternoon in Westboro after fleeing a traffic stop.In a social media post on Friday afternoon, the Ottawa Police Service said the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m.Ottawa paramedics told CBC a woman was shot and taken to hospital in critical condition.Ottawa police officers stand at the scene of a shooting in the city's Westboro neighbourhood on Friday. (CBC)In a news release Friday evening
Authorities said Friday they believe the deaths of an 83-year-old man who was walking his dogs and a 72-year-old man who lived in a remote cabin are connected to the escape of an Idaho white supremacist prison gang member and an accomplice after a Boise hospital ambush. The escaped prisoner, Skylar Meade, and the accomplice, a recently released inmate named Nicholas Umphenour — both members of the Aryan Knights gang — were arrested in Twin Falls, Idaho, on Thursday afternoon. Investigators said Thursday that while on the run, Meade and Umphenour may have been responsible for the deaths of two men, one in Nez Perce County and the other in Clearwater County, both in northern Idaho, about seven hours away from where they were arrested.
After she woke up, the 40-year-old man told her he hadn’t done anything and “was only looking for his phone,” California officials said.
The FBI has told passengers on the Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 Max that lost a door-plug panel in midflight that they might be victims of a crime. “I’m contacting you because we have identified you as a possible victim of a crime,” a victim specialist from the federal agency's Seattle office wrote in the letters, which passengers received this week. “This case is currently under investigation by the FBI." The plane was flying 16,000 feet (4,800 meters) over Oregon on Jan. 5 when the panel blew ou
Nhung Truong, a 44-year-old Vietnamese mother of three, is suing Houston’s Dun Huang Plaza after she was left paralyzed from the waist down following a robbery that took place in the same area last year. Truong is suing the shopping center in order to push for measures aimed at preventing others from experiencing the same fate as hers. Instead, the plaza suggested the need for the government to work on community safety efforts.
SURREY, B.C. — Police say a Canadian gang leader who escaped to Puerto Rico and posed as a businessman has been returned to Canada to face trial for his alleged role in a 2009 homicide in Vancouver. British Columbia's gang squad, the Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit, says Conor D’Monte is being held in a Canadian pretrial facility after his arrest in 2022. Police say D’Monte, who was known as Johnny Williams in Puerto Rico, was allegedly a high-ranking member of the United Nations gang i
CBS New York/YouTubeU.S. Marshals busted a pair of teen squatters on Friday morning who were wanted for the brutal killing of a woman whose body was found stuffed into a duffel bag in a Manhattan apartment last week, multiple outlets reported, citing police sources. Nadia Vitels, 52, had flown into the U.S. from Spain to prepare the Kips Bay apartment owned by her late mother for a family friend to move into, NYPD Chief of Detectives Joseph Kenny said Thursday. Police believe Vitels was beaten t
Metro Vancouver Transit Police say a 34-year-old man has been charged in an unprovoked attack against a senior at a SkyTrain station earlier this month. Transit police say a 70-year-old man was waiting on the platform at Granville Station on the afternoon of March 11 when he heard yelling behind him, but didn't respond. As a train approached, someone pushed the senior, who fell headfirst into the train. Several passengers intervened, police said, blocking the suspect from the victim, who lay on
Thirty-one people were arrested this week in a joint operation targeting auto thefts in Ontario, provincial police announced Friday.'Project Volcano' was carried out by Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Sûreté du Québec and Montréal police.In all of the cases, suspects were apprehended by the OPP after charges were laid, said the force's Deputy Commissioner Marty Kearns at a news conference Friday."The accused failed to appear for court purposes or violated their release conditions, resulting in
The former Trump adviser launched several dubious assertions about Democrats and religion, but one in particular stuck out.
Adam Sizemore faces charges of menacing and telecommunications harassment
"What I assumed to be a near-universally popular policy has been torn to shreds by Americans..."
BRAMPTON, Ont. — An Ontario man has been given a three-year prison sentence for his role in a fraud case involving more than $34 million in false charitable donations. The Canada Revenue Agency says Festus Bayden, of Brampton, Ont., was a partner in a tax preparation business known as E & F Tax Associates or as Bankay Financial Services Inc. in Toronto and later in Brampton. The CRA says Bayden claimed more than $34 million in false charitable donations on individual income tax returns for the 2
“What Stephen DeBerardinis put this couple through is despicable,” an FBI Boston official said.
Former Medicine Hat police chief Mike Worden has filed a $1.85-million lawsuit alleging he was the victim of a targeted harassment campaign, including a blackmail attempt, designed to force him to resign. Worden, who had a 25-year career with the Calgary Police Service, began a five-year contract as Medicine Hat's police chief in January 2021 but resigned in May 2022. The lawsuit names the City of Medicine Hat, the Medicine Hat Police Service (MHPS), three officers — Constables Noel Darr, Brent
U.S. federal prosecutors have indicted two men in connection with the deaths of an Indian migrant family over two years ago in Manitoba, along the U.S.-Canada border. Steve Shand of Deltona, Fla., was named Thursday in a superseding indictment filed in U.S. District Court, District of Minnesota against Harshkumar Ramanlal Patel, an Indian citizen residing in Florida, according to court documents. U.S. border patrol agents arrested Shand and two migrants in a rented 15-seater passenger van on a s
A man has been charged in the murder of a woman at a home near the University of British Columbia campus last week in what homicide investigators believe may be a case of intimate partner violence.The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) said University RCMP were called to a residence on Shortcut Road in the University Endowment Lands near midnight on March 13 and found a deceased woman. IHIT took over the investigation and said Thursday that 35-year-old Yang "Christopher" Liang has bee
SAO PAULO (AP) — The father of soccer star Neymar said Thursday that his family won't pay the one million euros ($1.1 million) required to bail Dani Alves out of a Spanish prison where the former Brazil defender awaits the result of an appeal to his rape conviction. Neymar da Silva Santos said in a statement on behalf of his family that they financially supported Alves during his trial, but that they won't do it again now that the former player was found guilty of raping a woman in a Barcelona n