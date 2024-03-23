Advertisement
Former PM Brian Mulroney laid to rest in state funeral

PM Trudeau, Wayne Gretzky, family and friends gather to honour the life of Canada's 18th prime minister

1 seriously wounded in Aurora shooting; suspect barricaded inside home

KMGH - Denver Scripps

Police in Aurora are investigating a shooting that left one man wounded early Saturday morning. Police believe the suspect is barricaded in a home nearby.