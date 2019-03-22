1 son is a Knight, the other a Spitfire: So who do the Foudys cheer for?

It will be a family affair when the London Knights host the Windsor Spitfires in Game 1 of the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) Western Conference playoff series tonight.

Liam Foudy, 19, a centre with the first-place Knights, will face off against his 16-year-old brother Jean-Luc, a centre with the Spitfires.

So where does that leave their parents on game day?

"I wear no paraphernalia," father Sean Foudy explains. "I keep it neutral but my wife changes toques each period."

For this series, the Windsor toque will be on mother France Gareau's head first and London colours go on in the second. After that, she'll play it by ear.

"She's all about winning! Whoever's winning, she'll have their toque on," Sean Foudy said.

You could say winning and competing are Foudy family values. Dad played football for the Ottawa Rough Riders and the BC Lions from 1989 to 1994. Mum was an Olympic sprinter who won silver at the 1984 summer games.

The London Knights are hosting the first two games of the best-of-seven playoff series starting Friday. On Tuesday, the teams will meet in Windsor.

And that's where the Foudy family secret might just slip.

Who gets the parents in the stands?

The couple will make the drive from Toronto to London for tonight's game, a trip they often make during the regular season to watch Liam play.

Rarely though do they make it as far as Windsor to catch Jean-Luc's games.

"[Luc] does like to chirp at us about favouring Liam," Foudy laughs. "He says all the other parents from Toronto come to every game .. and I'm like, 'Yeah that's their first kid!'"

"They're first-time OHL parents. We've done this once already, so we'll catch your game on the couch."

And that's what they did this season, watching three matches in the Windsor arena and more than 120 games from the couch.

Who's going to win?

It's a question Sean Foudy answers as a strategist, not as a parent looking to appease both sons.

"I think the Knights are going to win the series. It would be a real tragedy if they didn't," said Foudy.

But when he puts his "dad hat" on, Foudy notes that the younger Jean-Luc, skating for the Spitfires, still has many years ahead

"If the [Spits] could steal a game off London, I would call that a good series. If they steal more than a game off London, I'll be worried about the Knights psyche going into the next round."

Still, the best-case scenario for the Foudy family is simple, and almost like a formula.

"An ideal game for me is overtime, both guys get a hat-trick, and London wins."