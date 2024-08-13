How 1 Subtle Symbol Is Coming To Define Ukraine's Historic Advance Into Russia

A white triangle emblazoned on the front of a Ukrainian tank Getty

The Ukrainian tanks leading the way into the Russian countryside appear to have been marked with the same symbol – a mysterious white triangle.

Whether painted on or constructed with tape, the distinctive shape has been spotted on so many armoured vehicles pushing into Russia’s Kursk region that some have branded Kyiv’s entire attack “Operation Triangle”.

According to AFP news agency, the marking is simply meant to distinguish Ukrainian weaponry from their enemies and to prevent any friendly fire, a tactic regularly deployed in intense war zones.

But the triangle – which has been cropping up since June – is already becoming synonymous with the offensive.

Ukraine’s advance marks the first invasion of Russian land since World War 2 and the first ever invasion of a nuclear-armed state.

It has left Vladimir Putin fuming over the “major provocation” and could mark an essential turning point in the Ukraine-Russia war, especially as Kyiv claims to have taken 100 sq km (or 386 sq miles) in just seven days.

Russia has also admitted that Ukraine has already reached 18 miles beyond its border, and has ordered the evacuation of thousands of civilians.

The white triangle could be seen as a counter to the distinctive white “Z” Russia painted on its vehicles when it first invaded Ukraine.

It became associated with the so-called “special military operation” – what the Kremlin calls the invasion of Ukraine – and Russian supporters of the war often brandished flags with the “Z” on it to show their support.

It was eventually adopted by the Kremlin as a pro-war symbol, although it appears to have fallen out of use as the conflict drags on.

Meanwhile, the white triangle is becoming well-known, even if Ukraine has still not openly admitted why it crossed the Russian border.

A senior Ukrainian official told AFP anonymously that it wanted to stretch the Russian armies as much as possible.

“We are on the offensive. The aim is to stretch the positions of the enemy, to inflict maximum losses and to destabilise the situation in Russia as they are unable to protect their own border,” they said.

They said Russia’s claim that Ukraine had deployed 1,000 troops to do this job was under-estimating it, adding: “It is a lot more. Thousands.”

