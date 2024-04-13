1 teen dead, 2 wounded in three separate shootings in Denver metro area
One teen is dead and two others wounded in three separate shootings in Denver, Aurora and Lakewood Friday night and early Saturday morning.
Fifty-six years after a Florida milkman failed to return home after his rounds, his homicide has been solved, closing the oldest cold case in Indian River County Sheriff’s Office history.
She will be deported after prison, officials say.
The Washington man has pleaded guilty and could get up to 10 years in federal prison, feds say.
"We are working to hire an attorney, but it's just been kind of hard with the prices," said Tyler Boebert, who's facing multiple criminal charges.
A 6-year-old and 8-year-old were left in the apartment for days, Texas cops said.
As the Greater Toronto Area confronts an auto theft crisis, some residents are considering bold – or arguably radical – action. Kamran Hussain, who moved to Canada from India on an international student visa in 2017 and has completed the arduous process of becoming a permanent resident, said he has thought about leaving the country after he woke up on the morning of Jan. 11 to find nothing but the shattered glass of his car window on his east Toronto driveway. "I came out and the car was gone,"
A California man was sentenced Friday to 40 years to life for the fatal shooting of a 6-year-old boy who was riding in the back of his mother's car on the freeway, prosecutors said. Marcus Eriz, now 27, was sentenced in Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana for killing Aiden Leos in May 2021 while the boy was on his way to kindergarten, the district attorney's office said in a statement. Eriz was convicted by a jury in January of second-degree murder and shooting at an occupied motor vehicle.
On Friday, April 5, Kelley was arrested on charges of indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations
Some readers said the newspaper committed a “Freudian slip.”
A Calgary lawyer who represented women who were sexually harassed and abused by RCMP officers has been charged with sexual assault, public indecency and harassment, CBC News has learned.Patrick Higgerty, 66, who also served in Alberta as a justice of the peace, has two upcoming trials scheduled for 2024."It's a complicated matter given his antecedents and will require a lot of prep and research," said Higgerty's lawyer Alain Hepner in a short statement. A timelineThe alleged sexual assaults took
A Maine police officer accused of lying about a missing-person case was charged with several crimes, including falsifying a report in which he claimed he had taken the missing man to a hospital, police said. Washburn Police Sgt. Chandler Cole resigned after being charged with aggravated forgery, tampering with public records or information, falsifying physical evidence, and unsworn falsification, according to court records. Cole said he had no comment when reached by The Associated Press.
Katherine Altagracia Guerrero De Aguasvias, 31, was on her way to see family when a witness filmed her being kidnapped at gunpoint.
A B.C. woman is facing multiple criminal charges, accused of diverting over $1.8 million from her employer to her personal bank accounts to buy an expensive car, gold and a property, according to court documents obtained by CBC News. Galyna Kulykova worked as a bookkeeper for the Alacrity Foundation of B.C. starting in the summer of 2021 before resigning in October 2023, court documents say. In February 2023, she started submitting "fictitious" accounts payable to Alacrity for approval and enter
Ontario Provincial Police have charged a former chief of the Thunder Bay Police Service (TBPS) as their investigation into the service brings forward more counts against current and former members of the force. Sylvie Hauth has been charged with: Obstruction of a public officer or peace officer. Breach of trust by a public officer. Two counts of obstruction of justice. Hauth was suspended in 2022 after the Ontario Civilian Police Commission (OCPC) brought misconduct charges against her under the
A Dallas anesthesiologist was convicted Friday for injecting a nerve-blocking agent and other drugs into bags of intravenous fluid at a surgical center where he worked, which led to the death of a coworker and caused cardiac emergencies for several patients, federal prosecutors said. A jury convicted Raynaldo Riviera Ortiz Jr., 60, of four counts of tampering with consumer products resulting in serious bodily injury, one count of tampering with a consumer product and five counts of intentional adulteration of a drug, prosecutors said. A sentencing date has not yet been set for Ortiz, who faces up to 190 years in prison.
Aurman Singh was attacked with weapons including an axe, a shovel and a cricket bat in Shrewsbury.
A jury convicted the Georgia man on all counts.
Morgan Geyser, who stabbed classmate Payton Leutner at age 12, will remain at a psychiatric hospital for treatment. Here's a look back at the case.
A Southern California Marine accused of having sex with a missing 14-year-old girl found in his Camp Pendleton barracks room last summer no longer faces sex crimes charges, military officials said this week. Avery Rosario pleaded guilty Tuesday to breach of restriction, for leaving the base without permission, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported. Before the plea deal, Rosario faced charges alleging sexual assault after he was arrested June 28 when the missing girl was discovered in his room.
HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — A Vietnamese real estate tycoon was sentenced to death Thursday in the country's biggest ever financial fraud case, a shocking development in an intensifying anti-corruption drive in the southeast Asian nation. Truong My Lan, a high-profile businesswoman who chaired a sprawling company that developed luxury apartments, hotels, offices and shopping malls, was arrested in 2022. The 67-year-old has been convicted for fraud amounting to $12.5 billion — nearly 3% of the country’