This Is the #1 Thing You Should Look for When Trying on a Sports Bra

There are a lot of things to consider when shopping for a sports bra—size, impact level, cut, ease of putting it on and taking it off. As if getting ourselves to the gym wasn’t enough of an effort. Luckily, sports bra expert Julianne Ruckman, product line manager for women’s apparel and bras at Brooks Running let us in on the one thing that might make the shopping process a little easier.

The most important thing to consider is the bottom band. While things like front zippers vs. back clasps or racer backs vs. regular straps basically just come down to personal preference, the bottom band of your sports bra is where the majority of the bra’s support comes from.

The band forms the foundation of a sports bra’s support. Without a properly fitted band, it won’t matter how much compression the fabric has or how well the straps fit.

To ensure you’re wearing a bra that fits and supports correctly, double-check that the bottom band lays straight and secure. It shouldn’t ride up anywhere, nor should it be easy to tug away from your body. (As much as we hate it, sports bras aren’t supposed to be super easy to pull on over your head.)

Now you can focus on more important things, like which new songs you should include on your running playlist.

