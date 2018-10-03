The 1 Thing Ser Jorah Says Is ‘Monumental' About ‘Game of Thrones' Season 8 (Hint: It's Not the Dragons)

Even a very traumatic grayscale removal procedure in season seven of Game of Thrones can’t hold Ser Jorah Mormont down.

Iain Glen, who portrays Daenerys’s formerly exiled right-hand man on the show, successfully survived Samwell Tarley’s operation, since he told the Daily Express he’s “one of the lucky ones who made it through!” We have a feeling he’ll last quite a while (maybe ’til the end, though don’t get your hopes up!), especially since he got to glimpse season eight in the making.

One detail he couldn’t hold back about the series’s final season: There’s some “monumental set pieces,” and the cast were “together for lots of it,” which makes us think there’s going to be some pretty epic battles with White Walker giants, packs of direwolves and a whole slew of our fave characters in one place.

Oh, and did we mention each episode cost about $15 million to make?

We’re. So. Ready.

