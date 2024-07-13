The 1 Very Common Childproofing Product You Need To Bin Immediately

StefaNikolic via Getty Images

As we learn more about child development, we also learn about child safety, and experts are warning against a product that is a staple for child-proofing in many homes across the UK.

In a recent blog post, the consumer specialists at Which? shared that, despite many parents relying on them when baby-proofing their home, plug protectors likely do more harm than good when it comes to child safety.

The experts explained that British plugs are inherently designed to be safe as they have plastic barriers which slide into place when the socket is empty, creating a block between an electrical current and any small fingers poking their way in.

Which? said: “When a plug is inserted, the earth pin moves the barrier, and whatever device you’re powering gets electricity.

“One of the only other things that can easily move the safety barrier out of the way is something the size and shape of a normal plug – for example, a plastic plug protector.”

Oh.

How do we baby-proof sockets, then?

Well, the answer is a lot simpler and cheaper than plug protectors. Which? advise that you simply ‘leave them alone’.

Easy done.

The experts advised: “Once your child is old enough to understand, teach them the importance of keeping their fingers away from sockets.

“Until then, you might have greater peace of mind if you keep your sockets out of reach, for example by putting large pieces of furniture in front of them. You should also turn off any plugs you’re not using.”

Which? advised that, what is more pressing is ensuring that wires and cords are neatly packed away, and that plug sockets shouldn’t be overloaded at any point.

Electrical Safety First have created an ‘overload calculator’ to help people understand what makes plugs overload, and how to avoid it at home.

