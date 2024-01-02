$10,000 to $34,000 a month in Sacramento County? These 5 open state jobs pay the most

The state of California is hiring in the departments of toxic substances control, California correctional health care, state air resources board and more.

State jobs are known for offering competitive benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension fund. Many of the following jobs have specific requirements detailed in linked postings.

Sift through some of California’s highest-paid state jobs in Sacramento County, available on the CalCareers website and posted in the last seven days, as of Jan. 2:

Attorney | Permanent full-time (hybrid)

Department : Judicial Council of California

Salary: $12,615 to $15,136 per month





The attorney is the point person on labor and employment legal matters. A hybrid work schedule “may be considered” for candidates living near Sacramento and San Francisco, CalCareers states.

The application closes on Jan. 6.

Similar positions are available across the departments of managed health care, developmental services and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services.

Chief psychiatrist | Limited term full-time (telework)

Department : California Correctional Health Care Services

Salary: $15,147 to $33,417 per month





The chief psychiatrist will travel throughout California to monitor the statewide correctional mental health program. The position is limited to a 12-month term, which could be extended or become permanent, CalCareers states.

The application closes on Jan. 11.

Medical director | Limited term full-time (hybrid)

Department: Developmental Services

Salary: $27,905 to $34,584 per Month

The medical director serves as a statewide clinical expert to the California Department of Departmental Services. The 12-month term — which is eligible for a hybrid work schedule — could become permanent, CalCareers states.

The application closes on Jan. 8.

Want to stand out when applying for California state jobs? Your guide to these departments

How much do California state workers get paid? Search public salaries in our database

Story continues

Senior engineering geologist | Permanent full-time (hybrid)

Department : Toxic Substances Control

Salary: $10,886 to $13,625

The senior engineering geologist is in charge of investigations and clean-up efforts at a military site. A hybrid work schedule “may be available,” CalCareers states.

The application closes on Jan. 16.

Staff air pollution specialist | Limited term full-time (hybrid)

Department : State Air Resources Board

Salary: $10,015 to $12,538 per month

The staff air pollution specialist will work on air quality projects to support California’s goal of carbon neutrality by 2045. The 12-month term could be extended or become permanent, CalCareers states.

The option for a hybrid schedule may be given to people living in California, according to CalCareers.

The application closes on Jan. 12.

Want to stand out when applying for California state jobs? Your guide to these departments

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our service journalism team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email servicejournalists@sacbee.com.