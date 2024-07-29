10, 11-year-old children among those charged in death of 8-year-old boy in Georgia

Two juveniles were charged in connection to the death of an 8-year-old in Georgia earlier this year.

The victim, identified as Noah Bush, was discovered in mid-May in a pit that had pockets of water in it, in Jesup, a city about 67 miles from Savannah, Wayne County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Mike Hargrove told USA TODAY.

Noah's family reportedly said the child was playing with a friend before he died. Law enforcement initially suspected no foul play. An autopsy found no injuries on Noah's body and determined he died from drowning, per WLS and WSAV.

However, loved ones and community members believed there was more to the story.

“No justice, no peace. If there will be no justice, there will be no peace. In the city of Jesup, until we get justice, there will be no peace,” advocate Tierani Smith voiced at his funeral, captured by the local news station.

The Wayne County Sheriff's Office later charged two unidentified minors in this case.

Death investigations: Killing of Sonya Massey brings fresh heartache to Breonna Taylor, George Floyd activists

10-year-old sentenced; investigation continues

A 10-year-old and 11-year-old were charged with concealing the death of another person and criminal trespassing, Hargrove said, adding that the eldest was also charged with involuntary manslaughter and simple battery.

According to the chief deputy, the 10-year-old has been sentenced to two years at a youth detention center.

"Noah and the two juveniles involved in this got into some argument, and an argument led to them pushing Noah into the water and possibly holding his head underwater," Attorney Francys Johnson, who is representing Noah's family, said at a news conference, per WLS.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are looking into audio and video to determine if parents were involved. WJCL reported that the mother of the 11-year-old was charged with giving false statements.

At his funeral, Noah was described as a lively and ambitious child.

Taylor Ardrey is a news reporter for USA TODAY. You can reach her at tardrey@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Georgia minors, adult face charges in Noah Bush death investigation