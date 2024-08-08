10 arrested in Croydon as group throw bottles and emergency worker attacked in 'pure anti-social behaviour'

The Met Police made fifteen arrests in the capital on Wednesdayas feared far-right disorder largely failed to materialise.

Officers arrested ten people in Croydon’s North End Road at around 9.30pm for offences including assault on an emergency worker, breaching a section 35 dispersal order, going equipped for arson and violent disorder.

The force said the arrests were not related to any protests, but that a "small group" were "intent on causing trouble".

Police said earlier: "Approximately 50 people have gathered in North End Road, Croydon. They’ve made clear their intention is to cause disruption and fuel disorder.

“They've dragged and thrown objects down the road and thrown bottles at officers. This is not linked to the protest, this appears to be pure anti-social behaviour. Officers are moving in numbers to make arrests.”

There were also reports of fireworks being thrown at police. In Waltham Forest, two people were arrested for possession of an offensive weapon, including a lock knife and a golf club, after planned protests in the area.

One person was arrested for being drunk and disorderly and one person was arrested for obstructing a Section 60 search.

Another person in Hounslow was also arrested for possession of an offensive weapon.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Andy Valentine said in an update shortly before midnight on Wednesday night: “Two large anti-racism protests took place in Waltham Forest and Finchley. The majority of people engaged with officers and complied with conditions. These events passed without major incident or disruption.

“However, officers did face anti-social behaviour from a small group in Croydon who were not related to any protest, but were intent on causing trouble.

"Our top priority has been to keep our communities safe, prevent significant disorder and swiftly deal with any offenders. A number of arrests were made across the city this evening.”

Demonstrators at an anti-racism protest in Walthamstow (PA Wire)

On Thursday morning, Met Police chief Sir Mark Rowley hailed the “show of unity” in communities across the capital as helping quell far-right disorder.

“We put thousands of officers on the street and I think the show of force from the police and frankly the show of unity from communities, together defeated the challenges that we’ve seen," he told the BBC.

“It went off very peacefully last night. A couple of locations we had some local criminals turn out and try and create a bit of anti-social behaviour and we arrested a few of them.

“But it was a very successful night and the fears of extreme-right disorder were abated. A successful operation thanks to communities and police.”

He added that officers were carrying out dawn raids to arrest more of those who had been involved in disorder throughout the past week.

Home Office minister Dame Diana Johnson said the de-escalation in violence seen on Wednesday night is "just the start" as she claimed "swift justice" has acted as a deterrence for potential rioters.

Asked if she believed the levels of disorder had turned a corner overnight, Dame Diana told Sky News: "I am cautious about what happened last night.”

But she added: “There are consequences for the criminality on our streets, and I think that swift justice that we're seeing is also helping to make people think twice about getting involved on the streets."