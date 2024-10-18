The 10 best colleges & universities in SC, new ranking shows. Neither Clemson or USC are #1
If you want to attend the best college in South Carolina, becoming a tiger or gamecock should maybe not be your first choice.
WalletHub, a major personal finance website, recently unveiled its rankings of best colleges and universities in South Carolina. While Clemson University and the University of South Carolina were in the top five, neither took first place.
Instead, Wofford College earned the honor of best college in the state.
The South Carolina schools were part of a larger report, in which WalletHub compared more than 800 higher-education institutions in the U.S. on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as student selectivity, cost and financing and career outcomes. The data set ranges from the ratio of students and faculty to median salaries after graduation.
Clemson ranked third among best colleges in South Carolina while USC followed in fifth place. However, Clemson ranked 133rd and USC ranked 317th overall in the U.S.
Wofford ranked 125th overall in the U.S.
10 Best SC colleges and universities
Wofford College
Furman University
Clemson University
Presbyterian College
University of South Carolina
Converse University
Citadel Military College of South Carolina
Winthrop University
College of Charleston
Erskine College
SC snapshot
Here is a snapshot of how the top three South Carolina higher institutions performed in certain metrics compared to other higher institutions in the state, with a ranking of 1 being the best and a ranking of 20 being the worst. To see the rankings and breakdowns of all universities in the report, click here.
Wofford College
3rd – Admission Rate
19th – Net Cost
3rd – Student-Faculty Ratio
14th – On-Campus Crime
18th – Gender & Racial Diversity
2nd – Graduation Rate
3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary
Furman University
2nd – Admission Rate
20th – Net Cost
1st – Student-Faculty Ratio
19th – On-Campus Crime
17th – Gender & Racial Diversity
2nd – Graduation Rate
4th – Post-Attendance Median Salary
Clemson University
1st – Admission Rate
18th – Net Cost
16th – Student-Faculty Ratio
3rd – On-Campus Crime
16th – Gender & Racial Diversity
1st – Graduation Rate
2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary