The 10 best colleges & universities in SC, new ranking shows. Neither Clemson or USC are #1

Here are the 10 best colleges and universities in South Carolina, according to a new ranking.

If you want to attend the best college in South Carolina, becoming a tiger or gamecock should maybe not be your first choice.

WalletHub, a major personal finance website, recently unveiled its rankings of best colleges and universities in South Carolina. While Clemson University and the University of South Carolina were in the top five, neither took first place.

Instead, Wofford College earned the honor of best college in the state.

The South Carolina schools were part of a larger report, in which WalletHub compared more than 800 higher-education institutions in the U.S. on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as student selectivity, cost and financing and career outcomes. The data set ranges from the ratio of students and faculty to median salaries after graduation.

Clemson ranked third among best colleges in South Carolina while USC followed in fifth place. However, Clemson ranked 133rd and USC ranked 317th overall in the U.S.

Wofford ranked 125th overall in the U.S.

10 Best SC colleges and universities

Wofford College



Furman University



Clemson University



Presbyterian College



University of South Carolina



Converse University



Citadel Military College of South Carolina



Winthrop University



College of Charleston



Erskine College





SC snapshot

Here is a snapshot of how the top three South Carolina higher institutions performed in certain metrics compared to other higher institutions in the state, with a ranking of 1 being the best and a ranking of 20 being the worst. To see the rankings and breakdowns of all universities in the report, click here.

Wofford College

3rd – Admission Rate

19th – Net Cost

3rd – Student-Faculty Ratio

14th – On-Campus Crime

18th – Gender & Racial Diversity

2nd – Graduation Rate

3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

Furman University

2nd – Admission Rate

20th – Net Cost

1st – Student-Faculty Ratio

19th – On-Campus Crime

17th – Gender & Racial Diversity

2nd – Graduation Rate

4th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

Clemson University

1st – Admission Rate

18th – Net Cost

16th – Student-Faculty Ratio

3rd – On-Campus Crime

16th – Gender & Racial Diversity

1st – Graduation Rate

2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary