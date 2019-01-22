The 10 Best Movies That Were Snubbed by the 2019 Oscar Nominations

This year's Oscar nominations have a lot to cheer about (10 nominations for Roma and The Favourite! Black Panther could win Best Picture!) as well as some head-scratchers (Green Book, Bohemian Rhapsody, and Vice could also win Best Picture...). And as is the case every year, the 2019 Academy Award nominations snubbed some great work from deserving filmmakers and actors (some of us may never forgive the Academy for If Beale Street Could Talk's lack of a Best Picture nom and Ethan Hawke's incredible performance in First Reformed going unnoticed).

But what about the movies that were completely forgotten throughout the entirety of awards season? Here are 10 movies from last year that received a whopping zero nominations despite how incredible they were. Time will prove these were the most underrated films of 2018.